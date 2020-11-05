| 5.1°C Dublin

US election: Victory for Joe Biden would be a win for Ireland in both the EU and USA

John Downing

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reacts to early election results in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Reuters/Mike Segar

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reacts to early election results in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Reuters/Mike Segar

Remember the USA’s addiction to speed? Cars rolled off the assembly lines in jig-time and you could get a burger and fries in a thrice.

Across Europe electronic voting, or reliable exit surveys, deliver results after close of polls. So, there is befuddlement at the prospect of waiting until Friday for this election outcome.

Suddenly, the “great old US of A” seems rather old-fashioned. A bit like a by-election in “Kilahulla Upper” going into its third complete recount with pending court sequels.

