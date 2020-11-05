US election: Victory for Joe Biden would be a win for Ireland in both the EU and USA

Remember the USA’s addiction to speed? Cars rolled off the assembly lines in jig-time and you could get a burger and fries in a thrice.

Across Europe electronic voting, or reliable exit surveys, deliver results after close of polls. So, there is befuddlement at the prospect of waiting until Friday for this election outcome.

Suddenly, the “great old US of A” seems rather old-fashioned. A bit like a by-election in “Kilahulla Upper” going into its third complete recount with pending court sequels.

Meanwhile, in Brussels and most EU capitals, nails are being bitten for Joe Biden.

In a curious coincidence, as Donald Trump became a political Dracula, the USA’s decision to exit the 2015 Paris agreement on global warming actually kicked in yesterday. That is just one reason why the policymakers in Brussels, and many EU government leaders, would welcome the ousting of Trump.

A Biden win would bring the USA back for the fight against climate change, which could become the EU-US lined up against China.

There would be a huge bilateral Ireland-US dividend in a Biden win. Yes, the term “Irish-American” is at times hyped with too much made of people stateside shedding a tear into their green beer on March 17.

“But all things being equal, there is an Irish dividend,” a long-time Brussels diplomat from Ireland, who also knows Washington, insisted.

The most immediate “Irish-Biden dividend” is on Brexit. Biden has made it clear that anything which could undermine the 1998 Good Friday Agreement on Northern Ireland – especially London plans to change the North’s special post-Brexit trade status – is a non-starter.

Biden has bluntly told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that a special USA-UK free trade deal will not happen in those circumstances. Trump has spoken of helping pave the way for such a USA-UK deal.

It’s all a bit more complex since the US President has no direct powers on trade deals. And the Democratic-dominated lower House of Representatives remains hugely pro-Irish, while the upper US Senate will have a Republican majority. But the President of the USA will be very influential in this.

A Biden win would also make the Irish pivotal in EU-US contacts at a crucial time for Brexit.

“With an Irish-American president, there is no doubt that both Brussels and London would be far keener to hear what the Irish concerns are,” that same Brussels diplomat insisted.

On the broader EU-US relationship it is a given that both sides will have to deal with whoever is elected. In the EU capitals, nobody is unduly starry-eyed about the prospect of “President Biden” resolving all the issues of trade conflict which have bedevilled.relationships.

The Irish-American Democrat is an old-style “Labour man” who will keenly pursue the interests of working Americans. But he will – unlike the volatile and whimsical Donald Trump – be keen to engage in talks for workable compromises.

Biden will also – as a one-term president, given his age – be keen on a legacy. EU-US trade harmony could be one such issue since unfettered trade means jobs.

There are also potential gains for Ireland as a “go-between” in EU-US relations . This is more subtle, must not be exaggerated, and outside of Irish circles few will acknowledge this sphere of Irish influence.

But it is noticeable that two Irish heavy-hitters, John Bruton and David O’Sullivan, have starred as EU-US envoys in recent years.