Urging Hogan's resignation adds to this Government's series of Covid botches

'Not sure how to quench a fire - but I sure know how to start another one."

That ancient maxim among public relations cynics, best delivered in a cowboy drawl, comes to mind when we review the latest twist in the ill-starred Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden and its fallout. It also calls to mind even older warnings - this time from the real world rather than from PR fantasy land - about the perils of playing with fire.

The details of the dinner held last Wednesday had convulsed the political world since the news broke. But on Saturday evening the Taoiseach and Tánaiste decided to try to "export" the issue in the direction of Brussels, as they heaped pressure on EU Commissioner Phil Hogan, who had also attended the event last Wednesday in the splendid capital of Connemara.

It was one of the few shows of unity by the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, who has had a terrible time since he was elected Taoiseach just under two months ago, and the former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who has clear problems adjusting to the number two role in Government at the Tánaiste's office.

The pair jointly told the Sunday Independent that Mr Hogan "should consider his position" in the wake of the controversy surrounding the golf event which both Government leaders believe should never have been held.

In politics "consider your position" means simply: resign your job. It is more usually followed by a sacking if a resignation is not forthcoming. So, the use of those words is pretty big stuff.

There is of course only one snag: the Government does not have hire- and-fire powers when it comes to EU commissioners - not even the Irish one. Once a national government has nominated the commissioner to Brussels, its role ceases.

This issue is now with Phil Hogan's boss, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has publicly sought a full report. But all the signals from Brussels are that - unless something very big emerges of which were are so far unaware - Ms Von der Leyen will brush this one quickly aside and move on.

Yet this call by the two Government leaders reflects very badly upon them. It has been justified as saying Mr Hogan was slow to apologise and his first apology was incomplete.

In an RTÉ radio interview yesterday, and in later comments on television, Mr Varadkar alluded vaguely but insistently to potential breaches by the commissioner of Covid-19 isolation guidelines, and specifically the Kildare county lockdown, the location of Mr Hogan's residence when visiting Ireland.

It seemed to be a change of message from his joint onslaught on Saturday night when the focus was on the ill- advised and asinine golf dinner at Clifden. It seems a flimsy basis for demanding that Mr Hogan resign as the EU's trade commissioner.

Put more simply these efforts to spread the load and stoke up a distraction were very poorly thought out, making things worse. It was an amateur effort to "start another fire".

Mr Hogan's officials remain insistent he complied with all the Covid advice and guidelines since his return to Ireland from Brussels.

They equally insist that his boss, Ms Von der Leyen, continues to be kept up to date. The signals from Brussels are that there will not be a call for the commissioner's resignation. But the reaction back in Ireland also suggests that the move by Messrs Martin and Varadkar is of itself damaging to Ireland's best interests.

True, Mr Hogan's initial apology and explanation moves did appear as coming from the "less and late departments". But by that yardstick we would have few politicians left in office anywhere.

Surely, the realpolitik of Ireland's difficulties facing into Brexit mean we need all the influence and clout we can get in Brussels. Phil Hogan may not be to everyone's political taste but we know about his strong position of influence within the EU apparatus right now.

We know this because he has been re-nominated to a second five-year term late last year. Following that nomination, he went from being agriculture commissioner, responsible for 40pc of the EU's €150bn yearly budget, to the more senior post of EU Trade Commissioner.

Behind the Covid-19 travails there lies a potential Irish Brexit disaster which is only 50 working days away.

Yesterday, the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association president, Pat McCormack, said the focus has to be on Ireland's Brexit interests. Last week the EU chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, warned an EU-UK trade deal by the deadline of December 31 looks most unlikely.

Mr McCormack bluntly said, however bruised people's feelings are about Covid-19, the bigger Brexit picture must be kept in view. And the ICMSA leader is right.

The view from Brussels is that Ireland would not hold the influential trade portfolio without Mr Hogan. Yes, in extremis, there are others of merit who could be Ireland's EU commissioner, but they would not hold the same pivotal position while also having such a clear appreciation of Ireland's needs at this crucial time.

Back at home, the more brutal reality is this Government has stumbled from one horror to another since taking office on June 27 last. It has lost its way in the more demanding task of trying to ease the Covid-19 lockdown while preserving public health.

The Clifden golf dinner debacle is of itself evidence of this. Calling for Phil Hogan to quit Brussels just compounds this rolling mess.

In simple terms, this Government has added to its failings thus far, especially the failures to communicate swiftly and clearly, while being seen to act with unity, by a very amateur effort to distract public attention.