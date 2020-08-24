| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Urging Hogan's resignation adds to this Government's series of Covid botches

John Downing

Influence: EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan has a crucial role to play in the Brexit negotiations. Photo: Fergal Phillips Expand

Close

Influence: EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan has a crucial role to play in the Brexit negotiations. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Influence: EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan has a crucial role to play in the Brexit negotiations. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Influence: EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan has a crucial role to play in the Brexit negotiations. Photo: Fergal Phillips

'Not sure how to quench a fire - but I sure know how to start another one."

That ancient maxim among public relations cynics, best delivered in a cowboy drawl, comes to mind when we review the latest twist in the ill-starred Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden and its fallout. It also calls to mind even older warnings - this time from the real world rather than from PR fantasy land - about the perils of playing with fire.

The details of the dinner held last Wednesday had convulsed the political world since the news broke. But on Saturday evening the Taoiseach and Tánaiste decided to try to "export" the issue in the direction of Brussels, as they heaped pressure on EU Commissioner Phil Hogan, who had also attended the event last Wednesday in the splendid capital of Connemara.