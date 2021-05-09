| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Upfront: Actress Úna Kavanagh on her role models and how she finds great comfort in creativity

&lsquo;I seek laughter every day,&rsquo; says Úna Kavanagh. Picture by Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

&lsquo;I seek laughter every day,&rsquo; says Úna Kavanagh. Picture by Gerry Mooney

‘I seek laughter every day,’ says Úna Kavanagh. Picture by Gerry Mooney

‘I seek laughter every day,’ says Úna Kavanagh. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Ciara Dwyer

Úna Kavanagh is an actress best known for her role as Heather Daly in Fair City. She is also an artist, sculptor, writer, teacher, and the mother of two children, Aoife (31) and Ronan (25). She grew up in Ashtown, Dublin, where she lives still.

 

Most Watched

Privacy