Upfront: Actress Úna Kavanagh on her role models and how she finds great comfort in creativity

Úna Kavanagh is an actress best known for her role as Heather Daly in Fair City. She is also an artist, sculptor, writer, teacher, and the mother of two children, Aoife (31) and Ronan (25). She grew up in Ashtown, Dublin, where she lives still.

What were you like as a girl growing up?

I was an outdoor kid, playing in the beautiful fields with my brother and sister. We were covered in muck a lot. Ashtown was quite rural back then. My dad had an allotment and we’d go with him to sow potatoes. He had little tin boxes for his tobacco and I used to put things in them and bury them in the garden. I loved making muck balls. Years later, I went on to make ceramics. I think there was a connection.

Choose three words that describe you.

Resilient, creative and open.

What drives you?

Being creative. It gives me great solace and it’s very relaxing. Even cooking the dinner can be creative, if it’s done with intention. I believe the spark is in everybody.

Who are your role models?

My late mother. She was widowed very young with three small children and she was very resilient and joyous. She also taught me empathy. She volunteered in groups that helped other people. She told us stories at night and read to us. I did the same with my own children.

Best advice you ever received?

You only need one lucky day. I was trying to buy a house, and you only need one day for all the things to align.

Best advice you ever gave?

Things can change.

You’ve acted in since 2003 and are returning to it next week. Tell us about a time when you were ‘recognised’ as Heather.

Back in the early days, there was an incest storyline. Heather had fallen deeply in love with her half-brother and he with her. They had slept with each other.

A man [recognised me and] set his dog on me and called me multiple names. That was probably the most extreme. [Heather] has had quite a metamorphosis and now people really love her.

There are many strands to your creative life – actress, artist, sculptor and writer. Why?

I started writing plays when I was 11 and performing them in school. We had great neighbours and they used to put on our shows. I believe it takes a village to raise a child. I had brilliant teachers who wrote and put on musicals in school and I took part in them. That planted the seed for acting. My sister went to art college and I watched her do an exercise to paint Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. I was so inspired, I joined in. I follow the creativity in the day, and the concept picks the form.

You were a single mum at 19. How has that shaped you?

I had a deep artistic soul, but also I was also deeply practical because there was this little girl to protect. It was very difficult raising her on my own and tough economically, but it put everything into perspective. To this day it has made me joyous about the smallest things in life. It was a very different Ireland and there was a sense of shame and of labelling us as others. The mother and baby homes were present. Art and work saved me.

How did Covid-19 affect you?

I had been working with a brilliant young playwright, Lee Coffey, developing his work, in the Axis theatre and all that had to stop. I was also due to go to the island Socotra, off the coast of Yemen – I was invited to make art there. So all that was gone. And I was due to go into the Gate Theatre with O’Casey’s Shadow of a Gunman. Everything went and I was very unsure of my footing. The children have moved out but I’d always left a room ready in case they needed to move home. But I cleared it out, painted it white and turned it into a little work space.

What are you reading?

Patti Smith has been my companion during Covid. I came to her books very late – M Train, Year of the Monkey and Just Kids – but I just get this woman and her head.

What do you do for laughs?

I seek laughter every day. My dogs and their antics make me laugh. I always see the absurd.

‘Fair City’ is on every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on RTÉ One;

unakavanagh.ie