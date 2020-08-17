Until men speak up for their partners and sisters, the gender gap will only widen

It was hard enough to balance a career and small children before Covid-19. Now the pandemic could push a generation of Irish mothers out of the workplace. As our Tánaiste jumps to the defence of middle-class men on Twitter, it is Irish women, not men, who will take pay cuts, and who will go from full-time to part-time to no-time, as a second wave looms. Nobody knows how long schools will reopen for, and if they do shut, it will mostly be women who pick up the pieces.

Women will make these sacrifices despite having spent years accumulating degrees and capsule wardrobes and working frantically to prove that we can be good employees. It is Irish women who will learn first-hand what second-wave feminists and Jordan Peterson have said for years: that "having it all" isn't possible.

Coronavirus came and has succeeded where previous efforts to limit women getting ahead in the workplace - the absence of paid leave, pregnancy discrimination, taxation of maternity benefit, lack of good, affordable childcare options - have failed. Overnight, we were expected to work our normal nine-to-five, as well as clean, care for, and teach feral children as they ran around hyped up on sugar and boredom. It wasn't and isn't possible.

A recent report by the Oireachtas Library and Research Service has anticipated how Irish women's income and careers will be affected by the pandemic. The Caring and Unpaid Work in Ireland study found that 40pc of women compared to 26pc of men reported daily involvement in childcare. It also found that 81pc of women, compared to 44pc of men, reported doing daily housework and that women spent more total weekly hours on housework than men (20 hours compared to nine).

So, it's likely that women will have less time available to work from home than men in the same position. "A likely immediate consequence of this is that women's productivity in employment will suffer more than men's; a longer-term consequence is potentially fewer economic opportunities for women (eg, merit-based promotion) and a wider gender remuneration gap," according to the report. Thanks, Covid.

The coronavirus pandemic shuttered bars, restaurants, daycare centres, and other businesses around the country, leading to levels of unemployment not seen since the recession. But not all workers have been affected equally. Certain sectors of the economy, like retail, hospitality, and childcare, were hit especially hard - and in many of those areas, the majority of workers are women.

Even before Covid-19 hit Ireland, PwC's Women in Work Index showed that Ireland's gender pay gap actually increased in recent years, from 5.9pc in 2017 to 7.5pc in 2018. Then, wham - every creche on the island shut down and grandparents went home to cocoon. Stefania Albanesi, a University of Pittsburgh professor of economics, said it best: "Every recession is a 'mancession' except this one."

Coronavirus is our recession. It is moms, not dads, who have shouldered the childcare burden, and continue to do so during the pandemic.

According to a recent UK study, 67pc of key workers were forced to reduce their hours because of a lack of access to childcare, 60pc struggled with childcare, and 45pc didn't have the childcare in place they needed over the summer. 30.5pc of pregnant key workers had been suspended on incorrect terms, such as being told to take sick leave or to start maternity leave early. Ladies, it's no different on this side of the Irish Sea.

Once upon a time, things were different. Women did all the housework and childcare and men brought home the bacon. When a revolution allowed women to see that we could bring home bacon too, everything changed. Or, rather, some of it did. We were told girls can do whatever boys can do, but nobody talked about boys doing what girls do. That's left us to "do it all", and it isn't working for us.

Even back in normal times, being a working mother could feel like being a wallflower at the world's most tedious party. I've heard all the stories: the nights when we didn't get much sleep, the two-year-old was teething, the backup babysitter cancelled and still we had to show up for work.

The sad thing is that male voices are always absent from the discussion. Please, guys. You can stand up for your wives and partners too. We need everyone talking if we want to get something done about this mess.

Last month, women in Switzerland staged a nationwide scream as part of a protest over the gender pay gap. I can't think of anything more cathartic than a mass scream. Unless, I don't know, our male-dominated government step up and finally give us affordable childcare that is tax-deductible, the right to take time off to have a baby and not be fired, mandatory gender pay-gap reporting for business and a mandatory lactation space in every workplace so that our babies can be fed.

When you pay women equally, when you give them decent childcare, when they have access to maternity leave and fathers have access to paternity leave (almost half of fathers entitled to paternity benefit in 2018 did not take it, according to the CSO), and the right to flexible working schedules, those are not women's issues.

They are issues that are good for every one of us.