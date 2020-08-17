| 15.5°C Dublin

Until men speak up for their partners and sisters, the gender gap will only widen

Lorraine Courtney

Weighing it up: Sonya Lennon at a launch of a '#WorkEqual Day of Action' to highlight the gender pay gap

It was hard enough to balance a career and small children before Covid-19. Now the pandemic could push a generation of Irish mothers out of the workplace. As our Tánaiste jumps to the defence of middle-class men on Twitter, it is Irish women, not men, who will take pay cuts, and who will go from full-time to part-time to no-time, as a second wave looms. Nobody knows how long schools will reopen for, and if they do shut, it will mostly be women who pick up the pieces.

Women will make these sacrifices despite having spent years accumulating degrees and capsule wardrobes and working frantically to prove that we can be good employees. It is Irish women who will learn first-hand what second-wave feminists and Jordan Peterson have said for years: that "having it all" isn't possible.

Coronavirus came and has succeeded where previous efforts to limit women getting ahead in the workplace - the absence of paid leave, pregnancy discrimination, taxation of maternity benefit, lack of good, affordable childcare options - have failed. Overnight, we were expected to work our normal nine-to-five, as well as clean, care for, and teach feral children as they ran around hyped up on sugar and boredom. It wasn't and isn't possible.