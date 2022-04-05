| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

UN’s latest climate report is a rollercoaster ride, but there is hope to cling to

Caroline O'Doherty

A firefighter battles the Caldor Fire burns in California last August. Photo: Reuters/Fred Greaves Expand

Close

A firefighter battles the Caldor Fire burns in California last August. Photo: Reuters/Fred Greaves

A firefighter battles the Caldor Fire burns in California last August. Photo: Reuters/Fred Greaves

A firefighter battles the Caldor Fire burns in California last August. Photo: Reuters/Fred Greaves

The latest report from the UN’s climate science body, the IPCC, is a rollercoaster read.

We can, we can’t. We could do, but we haven’t.

Most Watched

Privacy