UN’s latest climate report is a rollercoaster ride, but there is hope to cling to

The latest report from the UN’s climate science body, the IPCC, is a rollercoaster read.

We can, we can’t. We could do, but we haven’t.

For every line that provides uplifting hope that we can get a handle on climate change, there is another heart-sinking reminder that we’ve shown little appetite for doing it so far.

And that’s just the summary. The full report has 3,000 dizzying pages.

So what is there to grip tightly for comfort on the ride?

The knowledge that we have the knowledge is a start. The report makes clear that there is no scarcity of know-how for tackling the climate crisis.

Many of the technologies we need, such as wind and solar energy and battery storage, already exist, and others, such as large-scale green hydrogen production, are within sight.

The cost of deploying wind and solar has fallen 85pc in a decade and if more economic arguments are needed, the IPCC has them ready.

They found that global GDP falls only marginally over the coming decades if the vast sums of money needed to transform to a low-carbon and no-carbon world are invested in the cause.

That’s without taking account of the savings likely to be achieved from not having to clean up after climate-related disasters.

The cost of stranded assets – fossil fuels expensively prepared for extraction but left in the ground – would run to trillions of dollars so that’s another good reason for making a swift U-turn on any further investments.

But even with the money side of the argument making sense, even with the technologies ready for deployment or scaling up, even with the logic of self-preservation waving at us from every angle, it seems we need more incentive to act.

We haven’t done nearly enough, emissions are rising, and time is running out.

“The messages from the report are crystal clear,” said Oisín Coghlan of Friends of the Earth. “Any further delay in climate action would be fatal and foolish.”

Fatal for whom, though? The poor suffer the worst effects of climate change and even though wealthy countries are seeing fires and floods rip through their relative privilege with increasing intensity, they remain cushioned in ways the global south can only imagine.

Professor Diarmuid Torney, of Dublin City University, welcomed the report’s focus on the need for engaging wider society in these issues.

“The report also calls out the question of equity, highlighting that those at the top end of the income spectrum contribute disproportionately to climate change,” he said.

How disproportionate? “The world’s richest 10pc are responsible for nearly half of all emissions, while the world’s poorest account for just 12pc,” said Caoimhe de Barra of Trócaire and the Stop Climate Chaos coalition.

Ireland is among the 10pc. “Ireland is, per capita, one of the worst climate polluters,” said Hans Zomer of Global Action Plan.

Dr Patrick Devine-Wright, a UK-based Irish academic who authored the report’s section on consumption, energy demand and the social aspects of tackling climate action, pointed out that while the wealthy caused the most emissions and so were the biggest problem, they could also make the biggest impact on reducing them if only they could be persuaded to change their ways. So that makes them the biggest potential solution too.

The rollercoaster continues.