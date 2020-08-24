Unprecedented move shows judiciary knows public confidence at stake

It wasn't too long ago that reaching for the services of a retired judge was the default move whenever a matter causing public disquiet needed to be looked into.

The potential benefits of this course of action are twofold. An eminently qualified person can get to the bottom of things, while their appointment can buy an embattled Government some breathing space.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny drafted in retired judges to examine claims of bugging at Gsoc and controversy over deals involving IBRC.

Even ex-sports minister Shane Ross, never the greatest fan of the judiciary, called in a former judge after the Rio ticketing scandal.

Now, it is the judiciary who have pressed a former colleague into service.

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court has asked former chief justice Susan Denham to examine whether it was appropriate for one of its members, the recently appointed former attorney general Seamus Woulfe, to attend last week's Oireachtas Golf Society dinner. He was one of over 80 people who attended the meal, in breach of Covid-19 guidelines.

The outcry from a weary public has been deafening.

While an agriculture minister has fallen on his sword and other politicians have faced sanctions, Mr Justice Woulfe has opted not to step down.

The chances of him being sacked are extremely remote.

He can only be removed by a motion of the Oireachtas for "stated misbehaviour or incapacity", while a new regime for dealing with complaints against judges has yet to be commenced.

In an apology last Friday, he said he had attended on the understanding the organisers and the hotel were satisfied they would be operating within health guidelines.

He said the breach was "unintentional" and he would never disregard advice regarding public health.

But public pressure has not relented. This will not have gone unnoticed by Chief Justice Frank Clarke and other senior judges.

None will have wanted one of their number to have undermined efforts to contain the pandemic, even if it was unintentional.

But they will also have been conscious that Mr Justice Woulfe's attendance at the dinner raised other issues and that public confidence in the judiciary is now at stake.

As a barrister, Mr Justice Woulfe never hid his ties to Fine Gael. He was a branch secretary and a loyal supporter of Richard Bruton.

A few months ago, no one would have batted an eyelid at an attorney general, as he was then, rubbing shoulders with politicians at a golf event. But many would question whether it would be appropriate now he is a judge, given he may well have to sit in judgment on matters affecting Government.

Ms Justice Denham's findings and the public's reaction when they are revealed, probably in a few weeks' time, will dictate whether the judge's position is tenable.