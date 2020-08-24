| 13.9°C Dublin

Unprecedented move shows judiciary knows public confidence at stake

Shane Phelan

  

It wasn't too long ago that reaching for the services of a retired judge was the default move whenever a matter causing public disquiet needed to be looked into.

The potential benefits of this course of action are twofold. An eminently qualified person can get to the bottom of things, while their appointment can buy an embattled Government some breathing space.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny drafted in retired judges to examine claims of bugging at Gsoc and controversy over deals involving IBRC.