Universal basic income is a utopian dream but ultimately, in practice, it is unworkable

When making policy, it’s always important to be clear about one’s objective. This week Culture Minister Catherine Martin launched a pilot programme to examine the effect of providing 2,000 artists with a basic income of €325 per week for three years.

I like trials. The world is awash with ideas, but theory and practice are very different things. This trial is a great behavioural experiment.

The 2,000 artists will be selected randomly from applications once they satisfy certain criteria. Artists not selected will be used as a control group to compare outcomes after the three years.

What we’re not told, and what has become a sticky issue in behavioural research, is what constitutes success.

A robust programme should publish now what is expected and indeed, hoped, to be found in three years.

Behavioural economics has attracted controversy recently as it turns out some famous experiments with amazing conclusions were based on dodgy data and retrospective analysis.

In this experiment what will success look like? Increased productivity? Commercial viability? Better quality of life? Creative freedom? How will this be measured? If eliminating income insecurity is the answer, what was the question?

So I’m not sure what the trial is ­supposed to tell us.

But I am sure what it won’t tell us.

It won’t tell us anything about how a universal basic income would operate. I stress this because the idea of experimenting with artists was proposed by Social Justice Ireland, who are promoting the implementation of a universal basic income, or UBI.

UBI is uber-fashionable. It’s also uber-messy because its many proponents have different ideas on the meaning of “universal” and “basic income”.

In its purest form, a UBI is paid to everyone in the country, from birth to death, regardless of income or status.

It would replace the entire welfare system – excluding health or education – which, with its means testing and complexity, costs a fortune to administer. All benefits such as Jobseeker’s, children’s allowance, lone parents’ and old age pensions, would go in favour of one simple payment.

Instinctively it feels unfair that well-off people get a wage from the State. But it’s taxable, so the richer you are the more likely you are to end up ­paying it back in tax.

But every time someone proposes UBI, they need to be asked one ­question: why?

For instance, UBI is popular in Silicon Valley where technology giants expect that artificial intelligence will destroy millions of jobs. I’m sceptical that will happen, but we might have a future with a highly skilled elite in highly paid jobs, and teeming masses of unemployed people.

So UBI solves a problem for billionaire libertarians faced with a population of unoccupied proles. If they pay us a basic income we could read books, exercise, look after our children and do low-paid service jobs.

Sure, if the robots have taken over, what else are you going to do?

But a left-wing perspective is

quite different.

They’re trying to solve the problem of a welfare system with its inequality and notorious poverty traps, where recipients can’t work because they would lose their benefits. A system in which everyone gets the same payment would eliminate those cliff edges and incentivise people to seek work. It would also remove the stigmatisation and psychological traps of being “on welfare”.

However, if the UBI is supposed to replace and, indeed, is funded by the abolition of welfare, how much is a “basic income”?

Social Justice Ireland suggested €208 per week – the current core welfare payment – and has criticised the €325 artists’ rate as a flaw in the experiment. It’s too high to be scalable. However, €208 per week is not enough to live on, and Social Justice Ireland accepts some people will need their basic income supplemented.

But that means the major advantages of the single payment – its elimination of welfare administration costs and unconditionality – are lost.

This is the circle UBI proponents cannot square: create an unconditional basic income that’s enough to live on and therefore unaffordable to fund; or a payment below subsistence level which has to be supplemented by the traditional welfare infrastructure it’s supposed to replace.

As British economist John Kay puts it: “Either the basic income is impossibly low, or the expenditure on it is impossibly high.” €325 is too much. €208 is not enough.

In fact, John Bruton looked into this decades ago, before it was a trendy idea, and came to the same conclusion. The sums didn’t add up then, and still don’t.

Other critics say a UBI might act as a disincentive to work at all.

Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, who specialise in “poor economics”, argue there’s no evidence for this. They say work gives people meaning that no payment can replace.

They are very supportive of a UUBI, or universal ultra-basic income, in poor countries like India where those living on a dollar a day would get a major boost from a secure income. For example, it would encourage those barely existing on unsustainable farms to migrate to cities for ­better work.

But in developed economies, the numbers simply don’t stack up.

Confronted with this reality, universal basic income is condemned to conversations over cocktails in a Venn diagram oddly occupied by the earnest left and libertarian right.

I’m glad for the artists who might compose their masterpieces without going hungry on their €325 per week. It’s an interesting experiment all right, but in what we just don’t know.