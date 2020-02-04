Unions ready to teach the new government a harsh lesson

Housing, health and Brexit may be the big ticket items for longer-term resolution on the new government's agenda, but the most pressing is the unequal pay scales for teachers.

As he leads his 19,000 members on a one-day work stoppage today, TUI president Seamus Lahart warns the incoming administration that there will be "no honeymoon period".

And there won't. Today's stoppage by one union will be followed within weeks with a ballot by another.

The third is keeping its powder dry for now, but warning that talks on the next public sector pay deal, which includes the teacher pay inequality issue, must deliver.

Teachers have been very vocal on two-tier pay scales, because it is a particular issue for them. While the austerity era brought a widespread freeze on public sector recruitment, teachers had to be employed to cater for growing school enrolments. So they got jobs when others didn't, but the bitter pill they had to swallow was lower pay.

Throw in the annual round of teacher union conferences in April and it would be a very brave education minister who does not make the abolition of two-tier pay a priority.

The alternative is a new government facing school closures in the final weeks of the school year when exam candidates are up to high doe and many are actually scheduled to do practicals.

This is the third general election since the pay cuts were introduced.

There was fury back in 2011 and newly appointed minister Ruairi Quinn ran the gauntlet of the teacher conferences by telling delegates they were lucky to be paid at all as the Government had lost control of its cheque book.

By 2016, pay recovery was in the air but notwithstanding the various agreements, which have narrowed the gap substantially between teachers recruited before and after January 2011, one cohort remains at a loss.

This is the group recruited between 2011 and 2014, who stand to lose about €100,000 over a lifetime because of the unequal scales. About half that loss is in the first 10 years of their career.

Lower pay scales for new entrants are blamed for the flight of teaching graduates out of the country and for other potential teachers to pursue a different career.

Teacher union conferences have a way of focusing minds. Education Minister Joe McHugh did the rounds last year promising that two-tier scales would be sorted, once and for all. A formula of words was agreed with the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform in the week before Easter and it bought time.

Since then there have been talks about talks, and a year later patience is running thin. Talks were suspended because of the election and all the party manifestos make reassuring noises. But with strike ballots in one hand, come conference time, unions will have the other hand outstretched waiting to see the colour of the government's money.