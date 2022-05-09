Unionists retain real power at Stormont despite the hype around major demographic shifts

Sinn Féin’s victory in becoming Northern Ireland’s largest party is being greeted by some in the UK and international media as a sea change in one of the Western world’s potential flashpoints.

After 100 years of continuous unionist majorities, the prospect of an ex-paramilitary republican party coming out on top has a powerful symbolism – but no more than that. Far from gaining ground, Sinn Féin has stagnated.

It is true that the party’s popular vote did not fall back, as some inaccurate polls suggested, but it has not risen either.

Sinn Féin’s 29pc share of first-preference votes last week is actually lower than its 29.4pc in the 2017 general election and only marginally higher than the 27.9pc it received in the last Assembly election.

It should also be noted that the nationalist vote remains smaller than the unionist vote. Small parties and independents make the calculation difficult, but it appears that unionist candidates gained 42.2pc of first-preference votes against the nationalists’ 40.9pc. Much of what happened was a shuffling of votes between parties within the respective blocs.

With the complex count now completed, Sinn Féin has 27 seats to the DUP’s 25. But this is not the end of the story. In the Assembly, parties must designate as unionist, nationalist or other.

The results show unionists as the largest bloc with 37 seats while the nationalists have 35 and others have 18. Under the rules of the Good Friday Agreement, this would have provided a unionist first minister. It was only a change in these rules under the 2006 St Andrew’s Agreement which allowed the largest party to claim this post.

Much of the commentary has also ignored that gaining the position of first minister gives Sinn Féin no more power than it has had for years with the deputy first minister.

The two posts are essentially a joint first ministership and may as well be labelled as such. All major decisions are made together, and in my time as special adviser to first minister David Trimble, every executive meeting was preceded by last-minute bargaining on outstanding differences of policy and practice.

That Northern Ireland’s centrist bloc has got a little larger, with the Alliance party achieving 13.5pc of first preferences – up four points on 2017 – gives liberals some heart that the zero-sum game of Ulster politics is melting.

There is something in this, as young professionals on both sides get fed up with the main parties banging on about the union or Irish unity. However, the Alliance cannot wish away the reality of Northern Ireland identity politics.

Indeed, it is the supposed imminence of a border poll on Irish unity that is the major point of discussion now. But the excitement surrounding this too is misplaced.

The polls put support for Irish unity at between 25 and 45pc, with the probable truth being somewhere around 30pc. This would mean a two-to-one victory for remaining in the union in the unlikely event of a border poll being called.

Like the SNP in Scotland, Sinn Féin will huff and puff about a border poll to keep the issue alive but cannot risk an actual referendum without clear polling support for their position.

Then there is the fact that there will be no Assembly or first minister unless the Northern Ireland Protocol is replaced, as the unionists demand.

By securing second place in the polls, the DUP can prevent the Assembly meeting – and it seems increasingly likely to take that course of action, since the EU looks implacably opposed to replacement.

The protocol may have wrecked the Good Friday Agreement’s institutions but Brussels is in no mood to recognise this.

Downing Street has suggested that it will unilaterally override the protocol if a final attempt at mediation with Brussels fails. Unionists will believe this when they see it, but Jeffrey Donaldson’s statement that “you can have the Good Friday Agreement or the protocol but not both” provides a powerful incentive for the UK government to take action.

Dr Graham Gudgin was special adviser to first minister David Trimble in the NI Assembly, 1998-2002