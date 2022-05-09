| 14.1°C Dublin

Unionists retain real power at Stormont despite the hype around major demographic shifts

Dr Graham Gudgin

Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill and Sinn Féin candidate Linda Dillon hug a voter on the day of the Northern Ireland Assembly elections. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand

Sinn Féin’s victory in becoming Northern Ireland’s largest party is being greeted by some in the UK and international media as a sea change in one of the Western world’s potential flashpoints.

After 100 years of continuous unionist majorities, the prospect of an ex-paramilitary republican party coming out on top has a powerful symbolism – but no more than that. Far from gaining ground, Sinn Féin has stagnated.

