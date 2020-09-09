| 16.5°C Dublin

Unionists must accept the fact Johnson has no allegiance to anything but himself

Alex Kane

Embarrassing: Boris Johnson and Arlene Foster during the DUP annual conference at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Belfast in 2018. Photo: PA Expand

Embarrassing: Boris Johnson and Arlene Foster during the DUP annual conference at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Belfast in 2018. Photo: PA

Timing is everything in politics. On Saturday morning, it was being reported DUP leader Arlene Foster had told Sky News that her party, albeit with great reluctance, would be helping to implement the Northern Ireland Protocol (an integral part of Boris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement) because it was now law and, in essence, there was nothing she could do about it.

Cue criticism of her across unionist parties, with many blaming the DUP for the mess unionism now found itself in and the very specific threat to Northern Ireland's constitutional position. Criticism, too from within the DUP, with some members quietly briefing that Ms Foster had "rolled over and given up the fight".

An embarrassing position for her to be in just a few weeks after an enormous rebellion from her MLAs over a Bill that appeared to make it easier for Sinn Féin to go on "solo runs".