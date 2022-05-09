Unionism must regroup, learn from Sinn Féin and re-emerge with a united ambition

It may be idiosyncratic to present a “unionist” view of the Assembly election, largely because a unionist view of anything now seems to mean something split and incoherent.

The election was essentially fought on one area of importance – the occupancy of the post of First Minister. Sinn Féin is now poised to take that prime position, heralding the single most sensational development in the North in a quarter of a century.

It is simultaneously a triumph for the heritage of physical-force nationalism and its transitions to the ballot box, and a catastrophic blow to the DUP in its leadership role.

It also emphasises the fragility of a union which depends on consent. With all of that said, a border poll is not imminent.

That will bring scant comfort to the many unionist homes where the symbolism of Sinn Fein’s victory will be accompanied by a sense of foreboding.

The poll has returned a verdict on a margin of seats which seems just as narrow as the last Assembly election, though this time in another direction.

However, the fact that a quarter of a million people voted for SF first preference, while the DUP received 184,000 votes – a drop of 41,000 on 2017 – is a sobering and concerning statistic for that party.

It’s not to take anything away from Michelle O’Neill’s triumph to say that nationalism was able to coalesce around one common objective.

But there was another election going on within this election which involved varieties of unionism. That didn’t achieve any coherence, but did highlight how the failure to prioritise key principles led to fragmentation.

The impressive expansion of the Alliance vote indicates an appetite among more liberal, progressive, younger voters who aren’t interested in stuffy, shouty, sectarian Orange and Green sloganising.

This may not have had as big an impact within nationalism as within unionism. This isn’t the first election which has felt the impact of this cultural shift, but it is the one where it feels like a seismic change.

After last year’s astonishing coups and counter-coups within the DUP, its supporters were ready for a new direction. They were promised as much. Instead, the party pretended nothing had happened and lost the momentum for change.

The party will likely talk about its percentage vote. It may even highlight the total number of unionists returned, but the point is the strategic objective was only going to be achieved under a single united unionist banner.

The anti-protocol line-up of Jeffrey Donaldson, Doug Beattie, Jim Allister and Billy Hutchinson ended up as a round-Ulster tour of Orange halls that didn’t so much rally unionism around a core objective as give a leg up to rivals.

It played footsie with Mr Allister, who returned the compliment by putting his boot up their backside on polling day.

The party understood it needed to boost its vote to retain the First Ministership, but interpreted that to mean ‘maximising’ the stereotypical hardcore vote.

Even when rally attendees rounded upon DUP members, they came back for more. There was nothing contemporary, attractive or engaging about those events.

Every other demographic was ignored, especially the appeal that the union obviously has to a large number of Catholics in Northern Ireland who want stability, prosperity and neighbourliness.

Where was the huge event where business people – nationalist and unionist – could outline their concerns about the protocol? After all, it is supposed to be a disaster for commerce as well as an existential crisis for the constitution.

A radical review of the DUP needs to discover if it can provide the single strong unionist voice with the same persuasiveness and plausibility and reach as that which nationalism enjoys. If not, then it’s not fit for purpose. Failure is not a strategy.

At no point in its various dealings with the SDLP did Sinn Féin cede ground as the party which had as its central tenet the core value of Irish nationalism – the political unification of the island. That belongs to Sinn Féin. It has copyrighted that ambition. If the DUP cannot replicate that single-minded intent on behalf of the union, then it needs to find a vehicle that can.

The two big casualties of this election are the UUP and the SDLP, the parties with the weakest versions of unionism and nationalism. Every time a constitutional question arises, those parties lose.

Paradoxically, this poll’s big winner, Alliance, has little constitutional baggage. When Orange and Green fight, Alliance benefits.

It feels like being rather impolite but it’s clear now that there will be no revival for the SDLP or UUP. They are anomalies and have been super-ceded. Their versions of nationalism and unionism cannot be separated from the versions promoted by larger and louder political parties.

Sinn Féin cannibalises the SDLP, election by election, just as the DUP and TUV gobble up the UUP.

Crucially, unionism also has a generational problem which won’t be solved by offering them a Friday night out at an Orange Hall. Nationalism and the Alliance Party have much better traction with younger voters.

This is a historic high point for Sinn Féin. After 101 years, it holds the prime position in Northern Ireland, the first position of eminence it has held on the island as a whole. But looks are deceptive – and symbolism doesn’t go very far when you are looking for actual political change.

Michelle O’Neill, to whom congratulations are due, will find it just as difficult navigating the labyrinthine passageways of the Stormont Executive as her predecessors have done. That’s if the Executive ever returns.

Making Stormont work is a peculiar job description that her predecessors in Sinn Féin going back a century may not easily recognise, but the serious problems facing ordinary people in Northern Ireland – chronic health waiting lists, the cost-of-living crisis, jobs, reconciliation – will demand that she does just that. There’s also the fact that with high points, there is only one way to go…

Demanding a border poll could prove contentious too, given the fact there is a still a majority in favour of the status quo. That remains unionism’s opportunity, not its crisis.