Unionism must regroup, learn from Sinn Féin and re-emerge with a united ambition

Gail Walker

DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson looks on as votes are counted for in the Northern Irelands Assembly Election at the Jordanstown count in Ulster University campus on May 06, 2022 in Jordanstown, United Kingdom. This election will elect 90 members to the Northern Ireland Assembly. It will be the seventh election since the Assembly was established in 1998. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson looks on as votes are counted for in the Northern Irelands Assembly Election at the Jordanstown count in Ulster University campus on May 06, 2022 in Jordanstown, United Kingdom. This election will elect 90 members to the Northern Ireland Assembly. It will be the seventh election since the Assembly was established in 1998. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

It may be idiosyncratic to present a “unionist” view of the Assembly election, largely because a unionist view of anything now seems to mean something split and incoherent.

The election was essentially fought on one area of importance – the occupancy of the post of First Minister. Sinn Féin is now poised to take that prime position, heralding the single most sensational development in the North in a quarter of a century.

