Micheál Martin quoted the late John Hume campaign slogan 'Solidarity is Strength' in his first live televised address to the nation as Taoiseach.

Standing on the steps of Government Buildings, Mr Martin asked the public to "pause and reflect" on what they can do to stop the spread of the virus, which is surging among our communities again.

With 98 new Covid-19 cases announced - the highest in one day since May - the Taoiseach said each citizen had a personal responsibility in the fight against the "merciless and unrelenting" virus.

As he announced a wave of new restrictions for people in Kildare, Offaly and Laois, Martin looked down the lens of the camera and said: "No one should lose sight of how devastating this virus can be."

John Hume was the only reference in the relatively new Taoiseach's maiden public address. There were no references to Lord Of The Rings or Mean Girls. This was not a time for citing pop culture.

It will not be lost on Martin that while he was asking for national solidarity he was also dividing the country. "While the burden of this evening's decision falls heaviest on our people in Kildare, Laois and Offaly, the message needs to be heard and understood by everyone across the country," he said. "There is nothing inevitable about progress in keeping this disease under control."

The underlying threat is clear - it may by these three counties today but it could be yours next weeks if you don't take the virus seriously.

A lot of people in Kildare, Offaly and Laois will naturally feel hard done by after they learned they are being confined to their county while the rest of us are free to travel the country.

Small luxuries such as going to a restaurant, cinema or museum have been ripped away from them. Sporting activity will almost halt.

Many people in these counties will have to adhere strictly to the restrictions imposed on the country over the last five months. They will have taken no risks, worn their masks, washed their hands and didn't feel the need to throw a house party. And now they will feel they are back to square one.

Business owners who followed all the health and safety guidelines asked of them by the Government will be angry they are taking the financial hit because others did not adhere to the Covid-19 rules.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly tried to dismiss questions about the amount of businesses who will be forced to close due to the new lockdown and insisted many will remain open, which will be of little solace to those whose doors now have to close again.

The outbreaks that led to the localised lockdowns are linked to specific meat processing and dog-food factories.

Concerns around meat factories are not new and the Government has known for months there is an issue in these settings.

Yesterday, acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn insisted the health service had taken a "proactive" approach to ensuring meat factories were safe work places.

Yet more than 385,000 people are back under lockdown and will have the borders of their county policed.

Many of the cases in the factories have also being linked back to direct provision centres, which are taxpayer-­funded commercially-run accommodation for asylum seekers.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has been eerily quiet on the plight of asylum seekers and she should be taking urgent action. Maybe if the regionalised quarantine moves into her constituency of Meath she will take notice.

Micheál Martin wants solidarity from the public to help fight the virus but his Government also has to take responsibility for their failings.

Early warning signs were there about the meat factories and direct provision but little action seems to have been taken. Solidarity is easier given when reciprocated with governing.