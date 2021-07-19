Uncomfortable and restless by night, the only thing that surpasses the yearning for good weather is the yearning for it to end

Premium
The best part of a big family day out at the beach is the panicked runaround in the morning, when it’s all still a daydream — running to the bakery section in Lidl and grabbing a dozen or so baguettes with only the vaguest of plans for them, racing home and flinging factor 50 over everyone, shouting, ‘No, don’t bother with your shoes, you won’t need them where we are going, because the sun is out and we are beachward bound’.
The stars have aligned and we have both a weekend and sunshine, and by god we are going to do this right, ensuring we get on the road at 9am to beat the traffic, then only using backroads and rat-runs to also beat any potential traffic that might have had the same idea as ourselves, and get to an empty beach to bag ourselves a primo parking spot right next to the portaloos.
I, as a Mr Bean-style rubbish parker, have anxiety dreams about trying to slot my massive Fluence into a space in crowded beach car parks; they play out like those FBI training courses where they charge through a plywood maze with cutout figures randomly popping out from behind corners — look out! It’s a small child on a tricycle. Look out! It’s a luxurious BMW with delicate headlights that cost €700. Look out! It’s one of your own children who stopped, dropped and rolled out the door of the car as soon as it slowed down because he was so excited to see the sea for the first time in months.
But days at the beach have to start early because in this weather everyone has the same idea, nobody is off to parts foreign, the majority of us are stuck on this rock trying to make it as summery and outdoorsy as possible, so sunshine = coast.
Of course, the worst part of the big family day at the beach is about an hour into it when you realise that, actually, it is very, very hot.
This blast of good weather was great in theory — it was great when we were looking forward to it, great when we were making plans, great when we were thinking about the golden sands, ample parking, and well-maintained portaloos of Youghal beach. But then you get there and it is excruciatingly hot, even first thing in the morning. There’s a reason Joel Schumacher’s Falling Down was set in the blazing heat — it angries up the blood, and while Michael Douglas’s character was sent off the deep end by a refusal to give him change in a corner store, for me it was probably three generations of the same family sparking up cigarettes next to me on the beach.
To be fair, at that stage it was close to noon and it was clear that the day was only going to get hotter, and more and more people were streaming onto the sands, so it was time to try and get the hell out of there without reversing into a portaloo.
But home wasn’t any less tense, and on top of the excruciating heat we were all sunburnt in odd places (an ankle here, an eyelid there, even the sole of one foot).
Heat like this isn’t especially welcome in our home — nobody is sleeping as you have two choices: sauna-like conditions or a loud fan, which ultimately makes you too cold so you have to get up to turn it off and, well, you’re awake now you might as well lie there until you get too hot again and repeat the process.
Uncomfortable and restless by night, irritable and sweaty by day, the only thing that surpasses the yearning for a bit of good weather is the yearning for it to end.
Thirty degree heat is not a natural state for us. I am tired of repeatedly inflating the same slightly punctured paddling pool, putting up and taking down the canopy, covering everyone in sunblock, and trying to get them out of the house without ending up in a Fall of Saigon-style traffic situation in the picturesque bottleneck of Castlemartyr.
So, we’ve had our big beach day for 2021, we’ve experienced the terrifying power of the sun, the madding horror of crowds, and are ready to return to days that are a bit cooler, a bit quieter, a bit damper, and a bit more Irish.