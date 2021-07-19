Uncomfortable and restless by night, the only thing that surpasses the yearning for good weather is the yearning for it to end

The best part of a big family day out at the beach is the panicked runaround in the morning, when it’s all still a daydream — running to the bakery section in Lidl and grabbing a dozen or so baguettes with only the vaguest of plans for them, racing home and flinging factor 50 over everyone, shouting, ‘No, don’t bother with your shoes, you won’t need them where we are going, because the sun is out and we are beachward bound’.

The stars have aligned and we have both a weekend and sunshine, and by god we are going to do this right, ensuring we get on the road at 9am to beat the traffic, then only using backroads and rat-runs to also beat any potential traffic that might have had the same idea as ourselves, and get to an empty beach to bag ourselves a primo parking spot right next to the portaloos.

I, as a Mr Bean-style rubbish parker, have anxiety dreams about trying to slot my massive Fluence into a space in crowded beach car parks; they play out like those FBI training courses where they charge through a plywood maze with cutout figures randomly popping out from behind corners — look out! It’s a small child on a tricycle. Look out! It’s a luxurious BMW with delicate headlights that cost €700. Look out! It’s one of your own children who stopped, dropped and rolled out the door of the car as soon as it slowed down because he was so excited to see the sea for the first time in months.