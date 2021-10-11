| 9.5°C Dublin

Uncle Joe, Green daze and revolting TDs pose pickles for Micheál Martin after the Budget

Fionnán Sheahan

This is effectively Micheál Martin's final budget as Taoiseach - this time next year he'll be winding down. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire Expand
Gone are the days of the budget being the guaranteed outstanding political hotspot of the year. Likewise, the prospect of a government backbench backlash overturning a key initiative.

So risk averse is the political system that anything out of the ordinary is trailed in advance to test the ground. Instant reaction means TDs returning to their constituencies at the weekend and coming back to Leinster House with a grave matter of national importance raised at their clinics is no more. Any surprises will get an instantaneous thumbs-down. Hence it’s no wonder Budget 2022 will follow a pattern of spreading the available resources around as thinly as possible to keep everyone a little bit happy. The ground-breaking initiative shown at the start of the pandemic, when the impossible became possible, is discarded to history. Tearing up the rule book becomes an aberration again. God forbid a government would notice the public actually responds positively to leadership, even when difficult steps have to be taken in the national interest. No wonder the wrap-the-green-flag boost in support Fine Gael got for taking decisive action 18 months ago has been blown already. 

Abnormal ‘politics as usual’ is back. Budget 2022 is pretty much Micheál Martin’s final budget as the policies it funds will be implemented during his last year as Taoiseach. Martin will still be in office next October, but in the final 10 weeks of his tenure, so his agenda will be less influential. Beyond tomorrow’s budget, there’s pickles aplenty for the Taoiseach’s remaining 62 weeks in office. 

