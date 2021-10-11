Uncle Joe, Green daze and revolting TDs pose pickles for Micheál Martin after the Budget

Gone are the days of the budget being the guaranteed outstanding political hotspot of the year. Likewise, the prospect of a government backbench backlash overturning a key initiative.

So risk averse is the political system that anything out of the ordinary is trailed in advance to test the ground. Instant reaction means TDs returning to their constituencies at the weekend and coming back to Leinster House with a grave matter of national importance raised at their clinics is no more. Any surprises will get an instantaneous thumbs-down. Hence it’s no wonder Budget 2022 will follow a pattern of spreading the available resources around as thinly as possible to keep everyone a little bit happy. The ground-breaking initiative shown at the start of the pandemic, when the impossible became possible, is discarded to history. Tearing up the rule book becomes an aberration again. God forbid a government would notice the public actually responds positively to leadership, even when difficult steps have to be taken in the national interest. No wonder the wrap-the-green-flag boost in support Fine Gael got for taking decisive action 18 months ago has been blown already.

Abnormal ‘politics as usual’ is back. Budget 2022 is pretty much Micheál Martin’s final budget as the policies it funds will be implemented during his last year as Taoiseach. Martin will still be in office next October, but in the final 10 weeks of his tenure, so his agenda will be less influential. Beyond tomorrow’s budget, there’s pickles aplenty for the Taoiseach’s remaining 62 weeks in office.

Green daze The revised National Development Plan highlighted the ideological differences within the Coalition, but kicked the cans down the road. The hyper-ambitious targets of the Climate Action laws are far more immediate. Forget about the party support levels and the Shinners being way out in front, the real revelation of The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll was the chronic opposition to any climate change measures that hit people in the pocket. Everyone is in favour of tackling climate change, just not anything that affects them directly. Drunk on the euphoria of Greta Thunberg-inspired climate awareness, the Green Party has forgotten the importance of selling the narrative to the public. And the Dáil will declare a climate emergency, just don’t expect opposition TDs to agree on what has to happen. Following on from the budget comes the hugely divisive carbon budget, setting out the measures to be taken in each sector to reduce carbon emissions. The notion that an enormous set of measures can be imposed on consumers or farmers, for that matter, without adequate explanation is delusional. Read More Revolting TDs The NDP fallout threw up the bizarre scenario where roads that are committed to in writing might not be built but roads that weren’t even in the plan now being promised to appease government backbenchers. The wish-list became more Disneyland as the week went on. However, there is still the potential for backbenchers to walk over a variety of concerns – and none in particular. The bar in Fianna Fáil for threatening to leave the party is quite low and so too is the rationale for withdrawing an ultimatum. James O’Connor was bought off with a meeting and some soft words, with no hard pledges. More astute backbenchers might not be as easily retained. Fine Gael’s Joe McHugh becomes an endangered species if the mica deal is not resolved adequately. The ranks of disgruntled former ministers in Fine Gael seems to grow and there’s always a danger of someone going Awol to the Independent benches. Competition time Wow, Uncle Joe Biden really shafted us in quick time. The EU has spent the past 20 years trying to come up with increasingly cunning plans to tackle Ireland’s low corporation tax. The efforts ranged from typically Brussels ‘bureaucracy going nowhere’ talks on the Common Consolidated Corporate Tax Base (CCCTB) to old-fashioned arm twisting by Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy during the crash, which Enda Kenny skilfully wriggled out of. Our luck ran out though with an OECD agreement on a 15pc tax rate and tighter rules around enforcement to ensure an effective rate is actually paid. The US was keen on a global minimum rate as it would stop its tech giants moving profits to low tax havens, like Ireland. Much of the tax raised will come from American companies so US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen drove a clever bargain, pragmatic enough to get a deal fast. The cornerstone of our economic policy for the past quarter-century has been weakened, albeit not removed. We’re still in the EU, members of the eurozone and English-speaking. But our third-level education system has been allowed to drift along without adequate reform or investment for the past generation. We’re a high-wage economy so our next trick to maintain our competitiveness will have to be around education and innovation. Biting the bullet on college fees will come into sharp focus. London calling Brexit has replaced the Northern Ireland peace process as the mechanism that seems to go on forever with no agreement in sight. The Taoiseach has experience with the former from his days as minister for foreign affairs and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has been embedded in this task for the past four years. The fixation in London is on the Northern Ireland protocol, not the food, fuel and labour shortages brought about by Brexit. The nationalist and unionist sides in the peace process knew what they disagreed over so there was a basis for negotiations. The UK government doesn’t recognise the problem so finding a solution is impossible.