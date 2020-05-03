| 7.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Uncertainty over Leaving Cert testing the nerves of students - and politicians

John Walshe

 

Appeal: Rebecca Carter successfully challenged the Leaving Cert system in court. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Close

Appeal: Rebecca Carter successfully challenged the Leaving Cert system in court. Photo: Damien Eagers

Appeal: Rebecca Carter successfully challenged the Leaving Cert system in court. Photo: Damien Eagers

Appeal: Rebecca Carter successfully challenged the Leaving Cert system in court. Photo: Damien Eagers

The penny finally dropped last Friday about the nightmare logistical challenges that would have to be overcome for the Leaving Certificate to start on July 29.

An advisory group of stakeholders was given what was called a "sobering presentation" of the massive problems ahead if the exams go ahead.

That's now becoming an increasingly big 'if' following Fianna Fáil's dramatic weekend call for the cancellation of the exam in order to ease the "already heightened anxiety" among students.