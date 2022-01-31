Ulysses at 100: An ageless guide to life’s rocky road

In this year of notable centenaries, it’s worth remembering that the Ireland of 1922 wasn’t all about desperate political divisions and unholy civil war ruptures. This week 100 years ago, an Irishman abroad produced something so remarkable it got the whole world talking – and they haven’t stopped since. Its name was Ulysses, and it pretty much changed the English language.

Even in his most optimistic moments, James Joyce couldn’t have imagined how incendiary the tome that took seven years of his life would turn out to be.

Published by Sylvia Beach’s Parisian bookshop on February 2, 1922, it was the classic example of “love it or hate it” from the get-go. And in 1922, opinions fell mostly in the latter camp.

A censorious US judge described it as “the ravings of a disordered mind – I can’t see why anyone would want to publish it”. Similarly, the British director of public prosecutions declared it “a production of unmitigated filth and obscenity”. Naturally, such authoritarian outrage immediately made Ulysses the ultimate forbidden fruit of a million schoolboys – including yours truly.

It was in my first week at the Jesuit boarding school the author had attended when my cubicle curtain was pulled across just before lights-out to reveal a spotty-faced Artful Dodger hawking a night’s rental of the proscribed opus.

“It’s entertainment and education between the same cover – you can’t lose,” he successfully pitched as I crossed his palm with silver. A book that had definitely done the undercover rounds from first year to sixth, it arrived in my hands with all ‘the good bits’ helpfully marked in red.

That was the first night of many where I fell asleep with visions of Gerty MacDowell and Molly Bloom circling my unquiet adolescent dreams. No great poet or laureate ever captivated the testosterone avalanche that is a puerile 13-year-old boy like the sensual power of Molly’s soliloquy: “and drew him down to me so he could feel my breasts all perfume yes and his heart was going like mad and yes I said yes I will yes.”

Having left Ireland in 1904 for a lifetime of self-imposed exile in Rome, Trieste and Zurich, his native city remained a creative inspiration for Joyce until his death in 1941.

“I always write about Dublin, because if I can get to the heart of Dublin I can get to the heart of all the cities of the world. In the particular is contained the universal,” he said.

Like many of us whose affection for home grew stronger through absence, Ulysses brims with the pain of forced exile embedded in our native character. Ultimately, though, the magic of Joyce’s greatest creation is its expression of life’s everyday wonders – from ambition to despair, love to hate, and of course those sexy bits helpfully underlined.

In episode nine, Joyce writes: “We walk through ourselves, meeting robbers, ghosts, giants, old men, young men, wives, widows, brothers-in-love, but always meeting ourselves.”

In the topsy-turvy journey of life we all must travel, Ulysses remains the ultimate guidebook.