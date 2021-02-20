Ulster’s long goodbye means we are all losers as our options narrow

Future students of business need look no further than Ulster Bank if they want a case study in how not to close a bank.

The third-largest bank in the State has confirmed the worst-kept secret in the State by finally admitting it is engaged in what it says will be an orderly wind-up over a number of years.

Nobody could accuse the bank, and its UK parent NatWest, of handling the situation well.

Speculation about a closure announcement was allowed to fester for five months before we got the news the world and his wife was expecting.

Despite the long lead-in to confirmation of the exit, it still comes as a hammer blow to its 1.1 million customers, 2,800 staff and people in towns and villages who fear the loss of another bank branch.

After more than 160 years in this market, Ulster says no to continuing on.

Even though there is no need to panic, there will now be anxiety among customers and staff as to what the future holds.

A grain of certainty has emerged with the news that Permanent TSB is in talks to take over the mortgages, ­savings, credit card accounts and other consumer products from Ulster.

If this comes off, it will at least mean that your UB mortgage will not be owned by a faceless vulture fund.

The idea is to create a third banking force to compete with the big beasts, AIB and Bank of Ireland.

The downside is the State will become more embedded in banking as Permanent will need extra capital.

AIB is in talks to buy a portion of Ulster’s business lending portfolio.

If these deals happen, then it would mean customers and staff transferring over to the new owners of the loans and other products.

Customers may not be happy about this, but those whose banking is moving have the security of knowing they will retain their terms and conditions.

But you do not have to bank with Ulster to see its long goodbye as bad news.

This is because its closure means less competition, with fears that a more consolidated banking market will lead to less pressure to keep cutting our high mortgage rates, and a risk of negative interest rates being applied to consumer accounts, such is the surfeit of cash in the system.

Ireland is already under-banked compared with other countries of our size, so the last thing we need is the third-biggest player to leave.

Ulster’s exit will be most keenly felt in the SME sector, where it provided the only real competition to Bank of Ireland and AIB.

However, mortgage holders and personal current account and loan customers will also be affected.

Between them, AIB and BoI have a mortgage market share of more than 50pc. Removing a player that accounts for 15pc of the mortgage market can only be bad for competition.

We have the second-highest mortgage rates in the eurozone, with the average rate here twice what someone in Germany pays for a mortgage.

Although strict regulatory rules on the amount of capital lenders have to set aside when an Irish mortgage is issued is a big reason behind it, low levels of banking competition also play a major part.

It is only a year or two since then-head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, described the banking market here as a “quasi-monopoly”. The situation will only get worse now.

Fewer bank branches all round are an inevitability.

Many of Ulster’s 88 branches are likely to close, while Bank of Ireland could close up to 80 branches because digital banking has made branches high-cost centres. AIB may also close branches as digital banking replaces face-to-face interaction.

All this means the loss of Ulster is set to be keenly felt by all of us.