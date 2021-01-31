| 3.6°C Dublin

UK strain here shows travel to blame, no matter how Varadkar twists data

Colm McCarthy

Covid waves are propelled by arrivals from overseas and more lockdowns are inevitable if we don't tackle this problem

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Expand

On RTÉ radio last Wednesday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was asked about restrictions on international travel. He noted (optimistically) that new infections had been running at 1,000 per day and went on to claim that the portion attributable to international travel was "very, very small, maybe as little as 1pc, maybe less".

The Tánaiste was relying on data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC). One of its series relates to the location of the 2,503 outbreaks (not cases) which had arisen over the first seven weeks of the third wave.

An outbreak is defined as two or more associated cases, and just nine outbreaks out of 2,503, one-third of 1pc, were described as "travel related" by the HPSC.

