UK strain here shows travel to blame, no matter how Varadkar twists data

On RTÉ radio last Wednesday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was asked about restrictions on international travel. He noted (optimistically) that new infections had been running at 1,000 per day and went on to claim that the portion attributable to international travel was "very, very small, maybe as little as 1pc, maybe less".

The Tánaiste was relying on data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC). One of its series relates to the location of the 2,503 outbreaks (not cases) which had arisen over the first seven weeks of the third wave.

An outbreak is defined as two or more associated cases, and just nine outbreaks out of 2,503, one-third of 1pc, were described as "travel related" by the HPSC.

There have been 11,539 outbreaks since the epidemic first struck, 8,147 in households, many hundreds more in hospitals, nursing homes and workplaces, but only 69 in 'travel related' settings. This represents just one in every 167 of the outbreaks.

Another HPSC data series seeks to identify the source of infection by case, but leaves over half unexplained, either "community transmission" or "under investigation". Just half of 1pc is assigned to travel.

Cumulative confirmed cases in the Republic are approaching 200,000. If external travel is responsible for only 1,000 of these, which is what the Tánaiste's interpretation conveyed to RTÉ listeners, there is indeed limited value in restricting travel. But is this what the HPSC's figures really mean?

It does not claim to have followed the chain back to the original source of each infection and does not have the resources to do so, certainly not at current infection levels.

Trivially, the portion of cumulative Covid infections in Ireland attributable to international travel must be 100pc - every single case. It started in China and propagates from person to person.

Had there been no international travel, the disease would have stayed in China. The Tánaiste may well be right that there is little travel-related transmission right now, but only because there is so little travel.

The first wave in Ireland was, by definition, imported - fuelled by skiers returning from the Alps and racing fans back from the Chilterns. The second wave, after the first had been driven down close to zero in June, was fuelled by a small reservoir of virus surviving domestically and a big boost from returning holidaymakers.

New cases had declined to 10 or 20 per day and international travel had almost ceased during the first lockdown. Total inbound arrivals by sea and air in April totalled 16,100, just 1pc of normal, and rose only a little in May and June, when categorical advice from Nphet against the de-restriction of international travel was ignored in the first reopening.

Arrivals in July rose quickly to 227,300, followed by 362,600 in August and 254,400 in September. These numbers were still way below normal for the time of year, but their impact was dramatic.

Every mutation of the virus, even if no more infectious or lethal, leaves a signature, making it possible to trace transmission patterns through genetic sequencing.

Researchers at the University of Basel led an international team which traced the autumn surge of infection in northern Europe back to a virus variant which had spread around Spain over the summer.

Holidaymakers brought the Spanish variant back home and it was identified in 60pc of Irish cases when the study was released at the end of October. The second wave in Ireland, like the first, was propelled by international travel.

The Government eased the second lockdown from November off a higher base of infection than prevailed at the end of Lockdown I in June, and again despite reservations from Nphet.

The influx of visitors pre-Christmas did the rest and Ireland's third wave saw, briefly, the highest new infection rate in the world.

When the second reopening was initiated, disease incidence was around 300 cases per day and the reservoir of domestic infection far higher than prevailed prior to the first reopening in July. Nphet expressed concern but the Government chose to be less nervous than Nphet - and Nphet was not nervous enough.

Lockdown III came too late to prevent a Covid explosion in Ireland, and the upsurge in foreign travel was again a factor. There is a blatant inconsistency in the Government line - the new UK variant is a significant component it insists, and not our fault, since unforeseeable.

But hey, foreign travel was not to blame. If the more infectious UK variant is widespread, it got here from the UK. It did not come down the chimney.

The Tánaiste speculated that Level 5 restrictions could perhaps be dispensed with by March 5 and indicated a trigger for another reopening, new daily cases in the "low hundreds" and ICU occupancy around 50.

November's second reopening was initiated when cases and critical care demand were around these levels and was hardly a triumph of prudence.

The Tánaiste has floated an exit from Lockdown III modelled on the exit from Lockdown II, and long before vaccination can reduce appreciably the numbers susceptible to infection. Why expect a different result?

Does it make sense to fix both a date and a trigger? The trigger was supposed to be 50 to 100 daily cases last time around, but the date had been flagged and the date, unfortunately, won the argument with the trigger.

Portugal has replaced Ireland as the EU's least fortunate member, with the highest incidence of infection in the world last week and a hospital system under severe strain.

Prime minister Antonio Costa has just announced closure of the land border with Spain (for the second time) and accepted that his government was to blame for the relaxation of restrictive measures over the festive season.

Germany seems on the verge of restricting all external travel, as numerous EU members did during the refugee panic in 2015.

It is tiresome to endure ministers and officials claiming that EU freedom of movement rules prevent member governments from implementing a coherent policy on travel.

Costa had more to say: "There were certainly errors: often in the way I transmitted the message to the Portuguese and, when the recipient of the message did not understand the message, then it is the messenger's fault, I have no doubt about it."

His government has responded to their worst-in-the-world status by stopping foreign travel altogether.

The lesson from Ireland's experience is that encouraging foreign travel, without arrival testing, should not be an early priority next time case incidence drops towards zero.

Must there be another cycle of reopen and lockdown before the penny drops?