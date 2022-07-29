| 12.2°C Dublin

UK may be hosting, but the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest must be Ukraine’s

Emma Kelly

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest (Eurovision/PA)

Sure, summer isn’t over yet, but I’m already looking to next May, in an undetermined UK city, doused in glitter and yammering on about the song-writing prowess of the Swedes. Yes, my mind and heart are with Eurovision 2023.

For those of you who tend to wipe the song contest from your mind the morning after the final, a lot has happened in the world of Eurovision over the past few weeks.

