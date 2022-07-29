UK may be hosting, but the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest must be Ukraine’s

Sure, summer isn’t over yet, but I’m already looking to next May, in an undetermined UK city, doused in glitter and yammering on about the song-writing prowess of the Swedes. Yes, my mind and heart are with Eurovision 2023.

For those of you who tend to wipe the song contest from your mind the morning after the final, a lot has happened in the world of Eurovision over the past few weeks.

Ukraine won by a landslide at last May’s contest in Turin, with Kalush Orchestra and their song, Stefania, meaning the contest should be held in Ukraine next year. Unfortunately, because of the war, the European Broadcasting Union ruled out any possibility that the show could go on, and instead asked the second-placed country – the UK – if they would host.

Now it has been confirmed that the UK will host the 2023 contest. Everywhere from Glasgow to Birmingham (not Swindon; they’ve politely declined) wants to be the host city.

People who have never even considered travelling to Eurovision are fizzing over the thought of the contest being a drive, a train or at the very most a cheap Ryanair flight away next year.

Seasoned fans are patiently explaining on Twitter why getting a ticket is roughly as difficult as trying to get a Glastonbury pass while also bidding for VIP seats for the World Cup. Then there’s speculation over who will host. Amanda Holden? Rylan? An Alison Hammond-Nigella Lawson one-two punch?

I’m loving all the enthusiasm, and I agree it’s very exciting. Even if you can’t get a ticket, travelling to the host city for Eurovision week is incredible, and while some contests in far-flung European spots prove too pricey for many, the UK seems a do-able option for Irish fans with pals in various cities and experience of travelling with hand luggage only. But I hope nobody forgets this isn’t the UK’s Eurovision.

Sam Ryder came second to Kalush Orchestra with his brilliant song, Space Man, and it was a serious achievement considering the UK didn’t pick up a single point a year earlier. But he came second. The UK would not be hosting if Kalush Orchestra’s homeland was not under bombardment. It’s a crying shame that the 2023 song contest won’t be in Kyiv, allowing Ukraine to show off its rich culture.

Next year, the UK isn’t co-hosting, but simply providing a venue for Ukraine’s contest. It shouldn’t be a celebration of Katrina and the Waves, Bucks Fizz, the queen and — God forbid — James Corden. It should highlight 2016 Eurovision winner Jamala, 2021 entrants Go_A and Kalush Orchestra and all of the talent Ukraine has to offer.

As much as I love Rylan, Nigella, Alison and whoever else the BBC is considering, Ukraine must also be represented in the hosting line-up.

I want to watch next year and not forget that Ukraine is the true host, but I recognise the solidarity shown by the host nation and look forward to a time when Ukraine can stage the event it deserves. It’s like Sam Ryder said himself – it’s Ukraine’s party, but it’s being held in the UK’s house.