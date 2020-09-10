UK is playing such a dangerous game that Ireland must let world know what's at stake

Ere the ink wherewith 'twas writ could dry. Like my classmates, all of us barely 10 years old, I committed that strange phrase to memory without much understanding of its meaning. Many decades later it stays lodged in the back of the head along with chunks of the Memorare, the words of Tantum Ergo, and strange mathematical formulae as Gaeilge.

Go immediately to the top of the class if you know that phrase refers to the Treaty of Limerick of 1691 and the speed with which the London authorities broke it and moved swiftly to enact the Penal Laws. It came to mind yesterday as Mary Lou McDonald dusted down "Perfidious Albion" in denunciation of the clear flouting of an international treaty concluded last October and put into international law this past January.

Growing up in the "Treaty City" we took the Williamite treachery of 1691 very personally. We got a warm glow from tales of the wild geese routing English armies in France to calls of "Cuimhnigh ar Luimneach" (Remember Limerick).

And the political point of this sepia-toned nostalgia?

It could not be simpler. Many of us like a bit of history and know it has many contemporary uses. But right now it is of little help - the more so when it veers towards more than a bit of "Brit bashing".

Right now, staring into a major potential Brexit calamity which is just weeks away, Ireland's needs are very immediate and future-oriented. We need to focus on our most realistic goals - and how we must go about achieving those goals. Cueing a few indignant bars of the Patriot Game must wait.

To do all that, let's recap just where we are at present.

The UK left the EU on a political basis on January 31 via an internationally recognised treaty called the Withdrawal Agreement. It contained special provisions on Northern Ireland to ensure no return of north-south border checks in Ireland.

Now, however, Boris Johnson has vowed to push on with his draft Internal Market Bill, which confirms that the UK reserve the right to change those terms applying to Northern Ireland.

He said it is a move to protect trade between Northern Ireland and England, Scotland and Wales, and avoid a border in the Irish Sea. He added that international law breaches were limited and technical.

The plan has provoked horror from many in the London parliament - including some members of Johnson's own Conservative Party. There is revulsion in Scotland and Wales and among the non-unionist parties in the North.

The reaction in Dublin has been the same. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who helped Mr Johnson broker that Withdrawal Agreement last October, said it was "sabre-rattling". Taoiseach Micheál Martin roundly condemned the "illegal moves" but held his counsel until texts were actually published yesterday and then spoke with the UK prime minister by phone to frankly state his views.

When you stand well back from this one, it becomes abundantly clear that Mr Johnson is trying to heap pressure on the EU negotiators as the time left for a deal runs very short. The UK's standstill on trade ends on December 31 and there are just weeks left to conclude a replacement trade deal.

The UK prime minister is engaged in Brexit brinkmanship, insisting his government is prepared to crash out without a deal and allow World Trade Organisation rules apply from January 1. We know that would hurt everybody involved, including the UK, but in Ireland it puts tens of thousands of jobs on the line.

Mr Johnson's move is, by any standards, astonishingly unwise and dangerously dishonest.

He is saying that political expediency trumps law and morality, and that Brexit ideology tops economic reality.

But will his gambit work? The answer can only be gleaned by looking at Brussels and key EU capitals for their reaction.

So far, the European response has been measured, firm and resolute. The EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, the European Parliament President, David Sassoli, and the EU Council President, Charles Michel, have all reminded London that they are breaking international law and are going the wrong way about achieving a good outcome from negotiations.

There is no public suggestion that the EU will collectively tell Mr Johnson, more in sorrow than anger, that if he does not change his stance they cannot help the UK. But it is in the very air across all the EU institutions and all the capitals.

We can but wait.

But meanwhile, Ireland needs to up its lobbying game to ensure the world knows what really is going on.

Then we have to prepare all the damage limitations we can for a worst-case scenario.