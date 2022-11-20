Ugly realities of World Cup 2022 are wrecking Fifa’s beautiful game

Of the 22 Fifa committee members who awarded the World Cup to the Gulf sheikhdom of Qatar in 2010, 17 have since been suspended, resigned or been prosecuted. Qatar’s record on women’s and workers’ rights, and harsh laws against the LGBTQ+ community, were public knowledge at the time.

The decision was a surprise for reasons other than the corruption. Even with the tournament switched to mid-winter, temperatures are around 30C and teams have declined to train during the day.

Most of the players from the 32 competing countries are employed by clubs in Europe and their league schedules have had to be deferred for the duration of the event — the competition has always been held in the European off-season.

A further source of head-scratching was that Qatar, population three million, is not exactly a soccer superpower. The most popular game played there, and to which the climate is better attuned, is cricket.

Most of the active workforce hails from South Asia, countries like India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan, where cricket is the national passion. Football clubs in Qatar attract tiny attendances.

The most successful club, Al Sadd, draw attendances for their domestic league games of a couple of thousand at best, comparable to the figures for second-tier clubs in Ireland — think Athlone or Longford.

The women’s game is not thriving, since it is barely tolerated.

Fifa chose Qatar on the basis that the government would build the necessary stadiums, with the assistance of the immigrant cricket fans, and their assurances were credible.

Qatar is not a country as the term is commonly deployed outside Fifa; it is essentially a gigantic gas field, a family business with a flag and a brass band. Of the eight stadiums to be used over the next few weeks, seven were built from scratch at costs ranging up to a billion US dollars each.

The intention is that just three will be retained, in what function is not clear. Perhaps they could be repurposed for cricket. They will not be needed for women’s football, played in private behind closed doors.

​Allocating the World Cup, or the Olympic Games, to countries with money to waste is not a recent departure. The 2014 Winter Olympics was granted to Russia and Vladimir Putin spent $50bn in and around Sochi — a resort on the Black Sea — on ski slopes and ice-skating rinks as well as hotels and transport infrastructure.

Roughly half the money was stolen and the other half was wasted, since the first invasion of Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea followed the day the games finished, ending any prospects of a tourist boom.

The 52 Irish politicians and officials who have had to cancel beach holidays in Siberia last week are not the first to be put off such a trip.

World Cups were allocated to South Africa in 2010 and to Brazil in 2014. Neither country had oil and gas money to waste, as Fifa must have known, but they still found other money to incinerate.

In Durban a World Cup stadium was built within walking distance of an existing venue long deemed adequate to host the Springboks rugby team, one of the world’s best.

A stadium in the Brazilian capital costing half a billion US dollars ended up as a parking lot for buses while one in remote Manaus has since hosted a local club labouring in the third or fourth tier of Brazilian football in front of tiny crowds.

The Fifa executive committee had options when it met back in 2010. The alternatives to Qatar were the United States, South Korea, Japan and Australia. The first three had hosted World Cups before, had plenty of stadiums and could afford what little needed to be spent.

The USA spent less than the price of one stadium in Brazil on the entire 1994 World Cup. Ireland played at Giants Stadium in New Jersey and at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, both of which needed no more than a lick of paint for the occasion.

On December 26, the magnificent Melbourne Cricket Ground will host 100,000 to watch Australia versus South Africa in the traditional Boxing Day test, one of the great occasions of the Aussie sporting summer.

The temperature should be in the low 20s, the stadium is built and paid for, as are a dozen more fine venues around the country.

If Fifa wanted to bring the World Cup to a new host country, Australia was available. Instead they regularly choose whichever country, rich or poor, has a government sufficiently irresponsible to promise the largest number of White Elephant stadiums in a game of trans-continental hopscotch. The International Olympic Committee has been equally irresponsible, if a touch less corrupt.

Interviewed for the recent Netflix documentary on the Qatar fiasco, former Fifa media director Guido Tognoni had this to say: “If you ask if Fifa can ever get away from corruption, you have to ask if the world can ever get away from corruption. No, it can’t. As it is structured now, no. Not possible.”

This is surely too fatalistic.

If Fifa, or the International Olympic Committee, cannot be trusted to end the Rake’s Progress of waste and corruption, their status as unaccountable, virtually above-the-law, international actors needs to be ended.

The European Union could be the catalyst, bearing in mind that for athletics and especially for football, the serious money is generated in Europe. There is a European Council of Sport and it could ask EU members to follow the example of the DFB, the German football association, which has embodied clear pro-diversity clauses in its statutes.

No German delegate could again support the awarding of a World Cup to a country like Qatar and if all EU countries made their associations follow suit that should be enough to avoid a repetition.

They could go further, seeking to ensure that inadequate capacity of host countries to finance the construction of single-use stadiums would in future see them excluded from the path of temptation.