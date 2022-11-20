| 5.6°C Dublin

Ugly realities of World Cup 2022 are wrecking Fifa’s beautiful game

Colm McCarthy

People in a boat on the Corniche Promenade in Doha ahead of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar. Picture by Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

People in a boat on the Corniche Promenade in Doha ahead of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar. Picture by Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Of the 22 Fifa committee members who awarded the World Cup to the Gulf sheikhdom of Qatar in 2010, 17 have since been suspended, resigned or been prosecuted. Qatar’s record on women’s and workers’ rights, and harsh laws against the LGBTQ+ community, were public knowledge at the time.

The decision was a surprise for reasons other than the corruption. Even with the tournament switched to mid-winter, temperatures are around 30C and teams have declined to train during the day.

