Two pieces of unexpected good news in prospect and how they might save 2021

The diary tells us we're starting 'Week 43' today. But it's hard to resist the temptation to wish the miserable year of 2020 off the calendar forthwith ­bidding it good riddance.

Still, those of us who cannot really afford to wish away a scarce chunk of weeks just like that will have to try a little harder to find the elusive silver lining among all those overhanging black clouds. Granted, we face a particularly gloomy day today, with the only doubt being whether they call the new lockdown 'Level 5-minus' or 'Level 4-plus'.

But hang in there just the same because there are two potential good-news nuggets - a Brexit deal and a Joe Biden White House - which just might help lift some Covid-19 gloom. Both of these things are real prospects for 2021.

No, I haven't been at the sherry and I never take the happy pills. Though observing Donald and Boris in recent weeks has been a good excuse for over-indulging in one or other - or maybe even both.

Hard to remember now that the ugly word Brexit is barely five-years-old. It has been a gloomy part of our landscape since June 23, 2016, when UK voters shocked everyone and voted by 52pc to 48pc to end its 40-years-plus relationship with the EU.

By now UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be on his way out of the EU with a handsome free trade deal giving his country easy access to a 450-million strong market on its doorstep. Instead some showboating ideology has forced him to take the hard road undoubtedly for the optics of domestic Tory politics.

More valuable time risks being lost this week, as Mr Johnson raised doubts about the value of EU negotiator Michel Barnier coming to London for another round of talks. But contacts will continue - this is far from the end of the road and Brussels officials insist that "a skinny trade deal" can be done.

Last week's two-day EU leaders' summit saw a lot of discord about future fishery access to UK waters after Brexit. This issue is vital to coastal communities across eight EU countries, including Ireland. It cannot be singled out from the other crucial issues, including no-undercutting guarantees on state aid, environmental and labour rules.

But largely missed among the summit noise in Brussels was a concession in principle by French President Emmanuel Macron that he is no longer demanding the full access to UK waters which were obtained since 1973. It is clear a fishery compromise, turning on substantial access to UK waters, can be found.

The biggest single obstacle to a Brexit deal is failure to agree a robust mechanism to resolve EU-UK disputes after Brexit. London rejects the idea of the EU Court of Justice continuing in this role. But the EU is even more adamant a tough system of arbitration be established after the UK published legislation early last month which unilaterally went back on the Withdrawal Agreement and changed Northern Ireland's special trade status.

If that could be agreed, then the talks could proceed to the intensified level of the so-called 'tunnel'. It is very clear that a Brexit deal cannot be taken for granted in the time remaining.

The negotiating will be hard and the risk of a no-deal remains real. Watch for some kind of gesture from the EU this week to allow face-to-face talks to resume soon.

Remember that the real talking will take place behind closed doors and ultimately, the EU will help the London government with the language it needs to sell what emerges.

Don't underestimate pressure from UK business for reason to prevail.

A Brexit deal will not resolve all Ireland's problems on the issue. There will still be more costs and complications for Irish exporters and the haulage industry. But it will not put tens of thousands of Irish jobs at immediate risk compounding our Covid-19 economic woes.

Across the larger pond in the US, tomorrow night two weeks, on Tuesday, November 3, the strangest of presidential elections will hopefully draw to a close. We say hopefully, because if Donald Trump loses narrowly, it's clear this one will lead to messy court actions.

Joe Biden, who would undoubtedly become the most committed Irish-American president since John F Kennedy, has a clear lead of about 12pc over Mr Trump in nationwide polling.

More significantly, Mr Biden is also attracting far more campaign contributions than President Trump. He has also renewed his appeal to Irish-American ­voters with pledges on the North and legalising illegal immigrants.

Viewed from afar, Mr Trump's campaign looks to be in very bad shape. But spool back just four years and you'll find many respected people saying just the same thing. In fact, I fear this writer wrote stuff like that in October 2016.

Reality is that while President Trump lags in national opinion polls at a national level in many battleground states, Mr Biden's campaign manager Jen O'Malley ­Dillon said on Friday that the national figures are misleading because must-win states are close.

"We cannot become complacent because the very searing truth is that Donald Trump can still win this race, and every indication we have shows that this thing is going to come down to the wire," she wrote in a memo to donors.

So, everything turns on a handful of states where margins are very tight. A Trump win, via the vagaries of the electoral college system, even after losing the popular vote, remains possible, if less likely.

Yes, a Joe Biden White House and a Brexit deal are real prospects to lift Covid gloom. Both these things can happen to lift our end-of-year moods and take us more happily into 2021.

Nothing can be taken for granted in either case. But the prospects of both happening are real. We could all do with a bit of cheering up after what 2020 has brought us.