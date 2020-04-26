| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Twists and turns of government formation are leading way back to a general election

John Downing

Green Party TD&#039;s Malcolm Noonan Eamon Ryan leader Roderic O Gorman during a Green party press brieifng at Leinster House on Kildare Street Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Close

Green Party TD&#039;s Malcolm Noonan Eamon Ryan leader Roderic O Gorman during a Green party press brieifng at Leinster House on Kildare Street Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Green Party TD's Malcolm Noonan Eamon Ryan leader Roderic O Gorman during a Green party press brieifng at Leinster House on Kildare Street Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Collins Dublin, Gareth Chaney

Green Party TD's Malcolm Noonan Eamon Ryan leader Roderic O Gorman during a Green party press brieifng at Leinster House on Kildare Street Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Watching 11 weeks of "political foreplay" has made observing paint drying seem new and interesting.

After 66 days we were so preoccupied, or maybe just bored, that we scarcely noticed the smashing of a 94-year taboo by the old Civil War political beasts, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, who agreed a framework document towards a first-ever power-sharing deal.

Today, day 79 since we voted, we're still only speaking about "talks about talks" involving the most sought-after third partner, the Green Party. And we're as wise as ever about where this one will land.