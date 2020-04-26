Twists and turns of government formation are leading way back to a general election

Watching 11 weeks of "political foreplay" has made observing paint drying seem new and interesting.

After 66 days we were so preoccupied, or maybe just bored, that we scarcely noticed the smashing of a 94-year taboo by the old Civil War political beasts, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, who agreed a framework document towards a first-ever power-sharing deal.

Today, day 79 since we voted, we're still only speaking about "talks about talks" involving the most sought-after third partner, the Green Party. And we're as wise as ever about where this one will land.

So, let's go back and look at what we do know. From there let's roll out the four scenarios - and rate the likelihood of those scenarios.

Scenario 1. Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party, form a coalition: This one won't be easy. The real difficulty is getting a Green Party, new to elected politics and very divided, to come on board.

The party has set the bar very high with its list of 17 demands published last Thursday. The most eye-catching one is reducing carbon emissions by 7pc per year.

That's more than twice the rate aimed for by Fine Gael whose stand-in Climate Change Minister Richard Bruton has been jobbed with doing a report on the issue. (Don't wake me until that one has been and gone.)

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin rather airily told this week's 'Sunday Independent' that 7pc was already achieved in 2020 due to the coronavirus. The would-be Taoiseach felt if you could get one-third of the workforce continuing to operate from home, you could be a ways towards achieving the target.

Please don't anyone mention cutting the national cattle herd. There was a big difference between the Fianna Fáil leader's assessment and that of former climate change minister Denis Naughten.

The Roscommon-Galway TD, himself a potential new minister, said the 7pc annual reduction was out of our reach - even if everyone abandoned their cars.

"If we slaughtered every single animal in this country we would still not achieve the five-year target that the Greens are setting out here," he told RTÉ's Sean O'Rourke.

There is also a demand to favour public transport and walking and cycling facilities. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael rural supporters will fear for road projects.

But let's assume they can find language to take themselves around all obstacles.

Then there's the little detail of selling the deal. Fine Gael has a weighted voting system which mimics how it elects a leader, with 50pc going to the parliamentary party and the rest divided between constituency activists (25pc), councillors (15pc) and national executive (10pc). That gives any half-decent deal a very sporting chance of acceptance.

Fianna Fáil has one-member/one-vote, ideally at an árd fheis, which will not be possible due to the virus. Micheál Martin has spoken of getting round this by the leadership talking to every one of its 279 councillors.

But already councillors in his own Cork base are restive. Pressure for some kind of postal ballot will build in Fianna Fáil.

The Green Party's 16-member parliamentary party may very well reject a deal. Its membership needs to deliver a two-thirds majority vote - a very high bar indeed.

Likelihood: Still only 50:50 - especially given ratification challenges.

Scenario 2: Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Independents, possibly with Labour and/or Social Democrats.

Not as neat as dealing with 12 Greens, but still doable. The Regional Independent Group, which includes Naughten, has up to nine TDs who might be recruited.

Added to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael's combined 72 TDs, that would bring it above the 80-plus required for a majority. Other Independents from the Rural Group - of the Healy-Rae brothers, Mattie McGrath, Michael Collins, Richard O'Donoghue, and Carol Nolan - might join up. There is also the possibility of another trio of Independents, Marian Harkin, Michael Fitzmaurice and Michael McNamara, coming on board.

Agreeing policies which speak to more spending on rural Ireland would not appear too hard to do. But both Fine Gael, and to a lesser extent Fianna Fáil, and even some of the Independents, say they want a third political party involved. They all may have to get over that stipulation.

Many of the Independents and the Green Party seem to be mutually exclusive in any coalition effort. Noises from Labour and the Social Democrats are not encouraging, though they have not ruled out playing some role. I would not bet the farm on that happening - they both look more destined for opposition.

Likelihood 60:40 if Option 1 is ruled out.

Scenario 3: Back around to Fianna Fáil-Sinn Féin, Greens and/or Independents: Least likely and deeply problematic. It could bring existing internal Fianna Fáil tensions to a damaging split as Micheál Martin might have to consider resigning.

It would not do Sinn Féin unity much good either. Some of the newer Green Party activists might see it as a better option but there are the little details of the Sinn Féin plans to abolish property tax and oppose carbon tax plans.

Likelihood: 80:20 against.

Scenario 4: Another general election.

Yep. That's where this one is headed. It could be a more immediate option if coronavirus did not inevitably push it into the autumn at earliest. There's no guarantee it would deliver more clarity. But in a post-coronavirus world it just might.