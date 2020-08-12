TV licence dodgers are courting woe

More moons ago than I care to remember, like many a 'cub' reporter, I did a stint in the courts.

Working for a local paper meant you didn't get to write about murder trials or corporate espionage, but your editor would dispatch you down to the local district court sitting to see what might crop up of interest among the rag bag of minor infringements.

The trick was to try and get hold of the docket, schmooze a few lawyers and see if you recognised any names for tax evasion or drink driving, say, which might clock up a worthy headline.

In truth, for most of the time it was people charged with not having dog or television licences - tedious and boring for all concerned, not least the judge, and you'd go home empty-handed and with an empty page.

I'm surprised that hasn't changed, given all the technology available these days.

But no fewer than 14,015 people were issued summonses for not paying their TV licence in 2019, with another 7,000 up to June this year. In 2018 it was a shocking 16,100.

Now, obviously, getting a summons is the ultimate mind concentrator, so in reality maybe a quarter make it through to the day in court. But I'm astonished it's so high, it's such a monumental waste of time.

It's €160 and, yes, there's an argument that it's a lot of money for nothing, there's never anything on, you only watch YouTube and Netflix and you object on principle to public service broadcasting which is really boring (blah, blah, honestly, don't bother trying it in court, it's been heard a million times).

There was a brief momentum for a 'broadcast' charge years ago which went to ground. Maybe it's time to simply whack it on everyone's electricity bill.

Meanwhile, RTÉ is holding out on telling us how much it pays our top tier presenters - a statutory obligation - which it only releases two or more years late as it is. Such coyness wouldn't be tolerated by some of the grumpier judges I've met over the years.

At least 'gone-off' pints providing bovine bounty

Most of us spent far too many months without the soothing qualities only a freshly poured pint can bring.

Developing a terrible thirst has been made even worse by having to delay matters to make a booking, order your dinner and, well, plan.

All the spontaneity of 'heading for a scoop' is gone.

As a result, some 35 million pints have had to be destroyed because they've 'gone off' due to Covid-19 delays in opening the pubs.

I don't know about you, but it shows more than a strictly necessary due diligence toward the 'best by' date than we should be worried about.

Me? I reckon the 'sniff' test, or the 'sip' test would be grand rather than the overly zealous recalling of millions of kegs.

Brewers have taken the inventive step of recycling the unused beer into animal feed and fertilizer, which bodes well for the flavour of our steaks in the autumn.

Lucky cows.

Is there now traffic congestion on Mars?

There's a veritable traffic jam on the way to Mars these days as no fewer than three missions to the red planet took off during a rare window of opportunity.

Hopefully one will come back with the answer to David Bowie's most pressing question.