TV licence dodgers are courting woe

Sinead Ryan

'No fewer than 14,015 people were issued summonses for not paying their TV licence in 2019, with another 7,000 up to June this year. In 2018 it was a shocking 16,100.' (stock photo)

'No fewer than 14,015 people were issued summonses for not paying their TV licence in 2019, with another 7,000 up to June this year. In 2018 it was a shocking 16,100.' (stock photo)

More moons ago than I care to remember, like many a 'cub' reporter, I did a stint in the courts.

Working for a local paper meant you didn't get to write about murder trials or corporate espionage, but your editor would dispatch you down to the local district court sitting to see what might crop up of interest among the rag bag of minor infringements. 

The trick was to try and get hold of the docket, schmooze a few lawyers and see if you recognised any names for tax evasion or drink driving, say, which might clock up a worthy headline.