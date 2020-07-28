| 11.3°C Dublin

Trust the custodians of the land

Frank Coughlan

Notebook

'Our farmer was patient and indulgent. He may have been busy and with a hundred things to do but he found time for us anyway'. (stock photo)

'Our farmer was patient and indulgent. He may have been busy and with a hundred things to do but he found time for us anyway'. (stock photo)

The farmer was just closing the gate to his field when we happened upon him. Normally I'd pass by with a simple greeting.

But when you are with a three-year-old who sees the opportunity for conversation in anything with a face and a smile, a passing hello is never nearly enough.

We were in Wexford and ambling down a byway on a route to nowhere in particular at the time. That's the great thing about a proper, old-fashioned Irish holiday. Things just happen rather than being on some pre-arranged itinerary.