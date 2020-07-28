The farmer was just closing the gate to his field when we happened upon him. Normally I'd pass by with a simple greeting.

But when you are with a three-year-old who sees the opportunity for conversation in anything with a face and a smile, a passing hello is never nearly enough.

We were in Wexford and ambling down a byway on a route to nowhere in particular at the time. That's the great thing about a proper, old-fashioned Irish holiday. Things just happen rather than being on some pre-arranged itinerary.

We were simply doodling with time and had no sense at all that we might be wasting it. Arthur had a series of questions. They began with why and, coincidentally, every answer prompted the self-same word.

Our farmer was patient and indulgent. He may have been busy and with a hundred things to do but he found time for us anyway.

At the end of the interrogation the two grown-ups got to chatting. About this and that. Considering my knowledge of farming could be handily covered with a vague nod or two, we quickly got on to other stuff. Like the weather. Then politics.

This farmer, the sturdy and reliable sort of fella you might see pictured on a packet of supermarket ribeye as proof of the meat's pedigree, had a reflection or two to impart on the Greens in particular.

A lot of it was predictable. A man on the defensive and speaking to someone who, for all he knew, might have voted for them in the last general election. But it was where this took the conversation next that left the real impression: what he saw as the kneejerk arrogance of broader green politics. It was this notion that farmers didn't understand the environment and trampled on it or disrespected nature and wilfully turned their back on it.

He had farmed this land all his life, as generations of his family had before him. He understood it. Knew its rhythms, understood its needs.

It would hardly be to his benefit, he argued, to exhaust or abuse the very soil that gave him not only his livelihood but his precious way of life.

It more than grated that he was constantly being lectured about how he was the enemy by people whose only knowledge of the land was what they saw during a brief fly-over on their way to Lanzarote.

Or the flashes they caught when they zipped along narrow country roads in their guzzlers on the way to second homes in what they vaguely called "down the country".

"But don't take any notice of me," he said in conclusion. "What would I know?"

An awful lot, of course. Arthur and I were in complete agreement about that.

Invaders shouldn't wear out Wexford welcome

Ballymoney in north Wexford could be named Rathfarnham-on-Sea at this time of year, such is the influx of metropolitans.

All are welcome. A crucial part of the local economy and nearby Gorey's prosperity is dependent upon the invaders.

But we don't half take liberties.

The narrow road to the beach, which stretches about a kilometre long, turns into a traffic jam-cum-car park at weekends.

Some day-trippers feel the need to park at the sand's edge rather than leave their monster hatchbacks a five-minute walk away.

Other families walking with children and buggies are penned in ditches because Fionn and Siofra must be deposited no more than three centimetres from the surf.

Poor little darlings. Imagine how upset they must be when they realise the water is wet.