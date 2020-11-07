| 4.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Trump’s dark plan of a ‘fraud-filled’ race is now fully coming to light

The president claimed deceit and double-dealing existed in the Democratic Party to try and win him the election

US president Donald Trump as he departs the press briefing room at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Carlos Barria/REUTERS Expand

Close

US president Donald Trump as he departs the press briefing room at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Carlos Barria/REUTERS

US president Donald Trump as he departs the press briefing room at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Carlos Barria/REUTERS

REUTERS

US president Donald Trump as he departs the press briefing room at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Carlos Barria/REUTERS

Robert Schmuhl

Donald Trump began writing the script for this week’s post-Election Day melodrama last spring, when he repeatedly roared that voter fraud might prevent him from winning a second White House term.

With tweets and public statements, the US president signalled to faithful followers (and anyone else) that he expected nefarious chicanery in the upcoming election. Back on April 11, Mr Trump took to Twitter, asserting: “Mail in ballots substantially increases the risk of crime and VOTER FRAUD!”

The drumbeat of warnings, never substantiated with evidence, became an orchestrated campaign during the summer and into the fall.

Privacy