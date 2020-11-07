Trump’s dark plan of a ‘fraud-filled’ race is now fully coming to light

Donald Trump began writing the script for this week’s post-Election Day melodrama last spring, when he repeatedly roared that voter fraud might prevent him from winning a second White House term.

With tweets and public statements, the US president signalled to faithful followers (and anyone else) that he expected nefarious chicanery in the upcoming election. Back on April 11, Mr Trump took to Twitter, asserting: “Mail in ballots substantially increases the risk of crime and VOTER FRAUD!”

The drumbeat of warnings, never substantiated with evidence, became an orchestrated campaign during the summer and into the fall.

Instead of conducting himself as president and celebrating the ritual of democracy that won him the Oval Office, Mr Trump took a darker, more ominous path to Election Day. At almost every turn, the president insisted deceit and double-dealing lurked wherever members of the Democratic Party might cast a ballot.

As actual vote totals began to appear on television and computer screens this past Tuesday, it became clear Mr Trump was performing much better than pollsters predicted in key battleground states, particularly in Florida. His share of the nationwide popular vote (about 48pc) exceeded his job approval rating to a degree not seen before with modern-day presidents seeking a second term. Then, in Wednesday’s early morning hours, Mr Trump’s fortunes began to look murkier. As if on cue, it became time to transform words of warning into real political action.

Speaking from the splendour of the White House, the president said thank-you to the “millions and millions of people” who voted for him, but then snarled that “a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we won’t stand for it”.

Mr Trump became more specific about his reaction and his intentions for the future. The dire predictions he uttered from April to early November served as prelude.

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country”, he claimed. “We did win this election… This is a major fraud in our nation.”

Besides declaring victory without any basis, Mr Trump proclaimed that his campaign would go to the US Supreme Court: “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning and add them to the list.”

Mr Trump’s remarks served as his opening salvo. Subsequent rhetorical grenades tossed on Twitter and Facebook — many blocked by the carriers and labelled as disputed or misleading — intensified attacks on the vote counting.

“STOP THE FRAUD!” appeared Thursday afternoon on Twitter, quickly receiving an official disclaimer.

That evening, the president spoke in the White House press room and alleged, “If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.” Most broadcast networks stopped carrying the series of unfounded complaints about electoral corruption, pulling the plug on America’s chief executive.

To many observers, the former reality show host was now engaging in a political fantasy show.

Amid these presidential outbursts, the Trump campaign said it would request a recount in Wisconsin and began filing lawsuits in states with close vote counts, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.

The word “unprecedented” has been invoked so often to describe Mr Trump as president that White House reporters consider banning its usage. But other adjectives that might serve as descriptive replacements include unpredictable, uninhibited, unaccountable, unrepentant and unrestrained.

This week America and the world saw a duly elected officeholder who will do whatever he can for as long as he can to challenge and dispute a democratic outcome that might in the end go against him.

Around Washington you already hear talk of Mr Trump refusing to concede or to meet with his rival, former vice president Joe Biden, if Mr Biden ultimately prevails.

The president consumes most of the oxygen in any political discussion nowadays, but larger concerns swirl around him and his impact on last Tuesday’s voting.

Even though Mr Trump received several million fewer popular votes than Mr Biden, it’s remarkable that a public figure who never sought to broaden his base of support kept the Electoral College tally so tight. In fact, as the Republican Party’s standard bearer, he helped other GOP candidates, especially those vying for Congressional seats, in their contests across the country.

Mr Trump might vacate the White House in a little over 10 weeks, but his legion of enthusiastic supporters will affect US politics for years to come. A principal issue worth confronting in the election’s aftermath involves a characteristic prized above all by the president: loyalty.

Will Trump voters continue to vote Republican, or will they go in a different direction?

The final public opinion survey conducted in late October by NBC News and The Wall Street Journal asked respondents who identified as “Republican” or “Lean Republican” about their political support. Were they devoted to a person or to a party?

A majority — 54pc — said they were supporters of Mr Trump, while 38pc considered themselves proponents of the party.

Is it possible for what’s called “Trumpism” to merge with the GOP, or will this movement continue to be animated by the singular personality that brought it into existence in 2015?

As 2020 voting moves from the counting stage to the certifying-of-results phase, fundamental questions linger in the US.

But one thing is certain: Mr Trump will not “go gentle into that good night”—as he made abundantly clear this week when he looked defeat in the face and stormed away, mounting his all-out campaign to remain in power.

Robert Schmuhl is professor emeritus of American Studies at the University of Notre Dame and adjunct professor in the School of Law and Government at Dublin City University. He’s author of The Glory and the Burden: The American Presidency from FDR to Trump