Trump, the Norma Desmond of US politics, is waiting for his closeup, the response from the US people and the courts will be a critical test for the nation

If the US courts and the people resist the inevitable incitements and bombast they will achieve a passing grade. Above, a Trump supporter outside his Mar-a-Lago resort yesterday. Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

Timothy L O’Brien© Washington Post

Donald Trump is likely to be arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday on criminal fraud charges. He’s a former president, so he may be granted considerations average defendants don’t receive – meaning he may not be handcuffed and perp-walked in front of the media, for example, and his lawyer has already said that he won’t be.