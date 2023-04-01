Trump, the Norma Desmond of US politics, is waiting for his closeup, the response from the US people and the courts will be a critical test for the nation
Timothy L O’Brien© Washington Post
Donald Trump is likely to be arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday on criminal fraud charges. He’s a former president, so he may be granted considerations average defendants don’t receive – meaning he may not be handcuffed and perp-walked in front of the media, for example, and his lawyer has already said that he won’t be.