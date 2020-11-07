Trump liberated people’s latent hatreds, making them the worst version of themselves

Democrats were expecting a repudiation. The election of Joe Biden as the next President of the United States was supposed to vitiate the four-year term of Donald Trump, to wash over the sullied body politic like a cleansing rain, making visible again the sparkling visage of American democracy.

The electoral triumph was to be so overwhelming, so comprehensive, so inarguable that the Maga hordes would retreat in humiliation to their cornfields and coal mines, never to be heard from again. Then, the battlefield safely secured, Uncle Joe would bind up the nation’s psychic wounds and lead us gently back to the idyll of the Obama years, before Trump’s rude interruption.

I’ll admit it: this was my fantasy too. Trump was such an offence to my beliefs about what it means to be an American, that I was desperate to resolve the cognitive dissonance he created about my identity and who it belonged to. My America is the ‘America’ of Walt Whitman’s imagination: “Strong, ample, fair, enduring, capable, rich, Perennial with the Earth, with Freedom, Law and Love.”

Trump was a Mark Twain caricature, a bankrupt blowhard son of an outerborough slumlord, a three-card monte con man fleecing the rubes and hayseeds wandering slackjawed past his gilded McMansion on Fifth Avenue.

But it turns out there are far fewer of me among my fellow Americans than I had counted on. It turns out that when the carnival barker comes to town, a lot of people come out and put their money down. Then, having seen the freakshow, return the following night for another look.

The carnies may have pulled out yesterday, but we’re still stuck here in Trumpsville with the gawking townfolk.

So, now, instead of enjoying a cathartic purge of Republican poison, Democrats are eating humble pie. Sure, Biden has won the election, but the manner of the victory was utterly lacking in the required decisiveness. While it looks like he’ll eventually clear 270 electoral college votes with ease, the Democrats were battered in downticket races for Congress as many Republicans outperformed Trump. Divided government awaits President Biden. Four years of unresolved acrimony, budget fights, court battles, flame wars and Twitter trolling.

It’s not quite pyrrhic – maybe more like winning the Superbowl with a coinflip after extra time. Yeah, you’re going to Disney World, but did you really beat the other team? They certainly don’t think so.

It’s time to face some uncomfortable truths about what America is and where it’s going.

Trump is not an aberration. More than 69 million Americans looked at the last four years – of lies, of bluster, of impetuousness, of racial antagonism, of incoherence, of appeasing tyrants, of rejecting allies – and said “yes, please, I’ll have some more of that”.

To my mind, Trump licensed the worst impulses of the American id, he liberated people’s latent hatreds in a way I had never witnessed in my lifetime, and made people happy to be their worst selves.

What you see on the faces of people at Trump rallies – the rallies where he mocks the disabled and hurls vicious epithets at his perceived enemies – is not just anger and disgust, but ecstasy. And that is terrifying.

I’m not naive. I always knew there was racism in America. I grew up in a virtually all white suburb of New York.

When the complexion of her neighbourhood changed too much for her comfort, my own grandmother left for whiter pastures in Levittown – the first mass produced suburb in America, and one initially populated under a strict racial covenant.

I’m not the first to say it but for a lot of people the Trump presidency was about proving that the best black man was still lower than the worst white one.

Trump’s White House was a kind of symbolic Levittown for those Americans as the Republican administration elevated institutional racism from a dark secret to a national creed, from the exclusion of so-called ‘shithole countries’ from the immigration pool to the nihilist embrace of violent police nationalism as an answer to the pleas to value black lives.

This is so hard to reckon with because I thought I came from a different kind of country.

Democrats thought they were having an election in a different kind of country, too. That fantasy land was one where Trump supporters would get over their Obama-Hillary temper tantrum and reconcile themselves to the inexorable arc of history bending towards justice.

But clearly not everybody wants to go on that journey. That has left me feeling abandoned and lonely as an American for years, adrift in inner exile, in a way I hadn’t felt since September 11.

Only 19 years ago, I was looking to my adopted country for a solace that wasn’t really available to me. This time I’ve been turned out of my own home.