Trump is running out of steam and that’s why Biden should bow out of election race

Jennifer Rubin

Donald Trump speaks to the media during an election night event at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Close

Donald Trump speaks to the media during an election night event at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump is losing steam. Even his nicknames have gotten weaker.

Over the weekend, right-wing commentators were irate at the former president for taking a jab at Republican Florida governor Ron DeSantis, whom he referred to as “Ron DeSanctimonious.” (That’s the best he can do? What about “Ron DeBoring” or “Ron DeSlow”?)  

