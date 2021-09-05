| 14.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Truce to Treaty series: Impasse at Inverness, a wily Dev at work

Colum Kenny

Lloyd George invited Éamon de Valera to Scotland for Treaty
talks, but Dev had preconditions and wasn’t about to be rushed, so
absented himself from discussions 

Lloyd George at Gairloch, Scotland, with his ghillie Donald MacNicol. Picture courtesy Gairloch Museum Expand
'Flowerdale' (Tigh Dige), Gairloch, where Boland and McGrath met Lloyd George, 1921. Picture courtesy High Life Highland Expand
De Valera, with Michael Collins and Harry Boland who were still friends in 1921. They died on opposite sides in the Civil War. Picture courtesy National Library of Ireland Expand
'Sunday Independent' front page, 25 September 1921 Expand

Close

Lloyd George at Gairloch, Scotland, with his ghillie Donald MacNicol. Picture courtesy Gairloch Museum

Lloyd George at Gairloch, Scotland, with his ghillie Donald MacNicol. Picture courtesy Gairloch Museum

'Flowerdale' (Tigh Dige), Gairloch, where Boland and McGrath met Lloyd George, 1921. Picture courtesy High Life Highland

'Flowerdale' (Tigh Dige), Gairloch, where Boland and McGrath met Lloyd George, 1921. Picture courtesy High Life Highland

De Valera, with Michael Collins and Harry Boland who were still friends in 1921. They died on opposite sides in the Civil War. Picture courtesy National Library of Ireland

De Valera, with Michael Collins and Harry Boland who were still friends in 1921. They died on opposite sides in the Civil War. Picture courtesy National Library of Ireland

'Sunday Independent' front page, 25 September 1921

'Sunday Independent' front page, 25 September 1921

/

Lloyd George at Gairloch, Scotland, with his ghillie Donald MacNicol. Picture courtesy Gairloch Museum

In September 1921, British p rime m inister Lloyd George went on a long fishing holiday in a remote Scottish glen. Yet he invited the Irish to meet him for Treaty talks nearby, at Inverness. But Dev laid down conditions.

So Lloyd George convened at Inverness the first UK cabinet meeting to be held outside London. This infuriated his Tory coalition partner Austen Chamberlain. Faced with a 1,200-mile round-trip by train from London, Chamberlain told his wife: “I shall get no satisfaction as half of the cabinet are shooting or holiday-making in the Highlands. I simply splutter with rage.”

Punch magazine jokingly summed up Lloyd George’s dilemma by putting these words in his mouth: “Now here am I, a Welshman. Look you: And I haf to come on in a Highland ‘set’ and play a scene in English — all about Ireland — with a Spanish American [Dev] — and lead up to a happy ending.” Winston Churchill, at Inverness, was said to be “breathing fire and slaughter” about Ireland.

Most Watched

Privacy