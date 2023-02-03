‘Trigger warnings’ doing more harm to young people’s wellbeing than good

The funniest thing I ever heard about ‘trigger warnings’ was when a university banned the use of the term altogether. Why? Because it was so darn triggering, I guess.

This so-called educational institution wasn’t actually banning the practice of slapping censorship labels on books — more’s the pity. No, it was still going to issue trigger warnings to students; it just wasn’t going to call them trigger warnings.

I never discovered what socially acceptable, non-threatening euphemism the university came up with instead.

The latest higher education kindergarten to get the wobblies is the University of Greenwich, which has slapped a trigger warning on Jane Austen’s 1817 novel Northanger Abbey. The book stands accused of “gender stereotyping” and containing “toxic relationships and friendships”.

Yes, even Jane Austen — that wise, witty and deceptively gentle observer of human nature — has been deemed potentially dangerous to the fragile minds of young students.

We shouldn’t really be surprised, because that’s the direction of travel. Last year, an investigation discovered that a number of higher education institutions, including three Russell Group universities, had either withdrawn books from the curriculum or made them optional, in order to avoid causing harm to undergraduates.

Shakespeare, Chaucer and Dickens all got the red-sticker treatment. In one case, the Bible was slapped with a warning because of its “shocking sexual violence”.

In a moment of supreme irony, George Orwell’s 1984 — probably the most important novel ever written about censorship — also fell victim to the would-be censors.

Behind this nonsense is the assumption that young people simply cannot cope with ideas that challenge, offend or even surprise them.

They must be warned and protected by the academic institution, in loco parentis, in case one of them leafs through Northanger Abbey and finds some ladies not behaving very nicely to each other. Quick, get the rescue remedy.

If Jane Austen’s work is considered too dangerous, then my own just-published novel, The Stamp Of Beauty, should come wrapped in emergency tape, with an ambulance on speed dial, just in case. The whole thing is a study of toxic relationships and the power they exert over us, especially when it comes to love.

One of the central characters is a man who has an uncanny ability to detect women’s vulnerabilities and exploit them to his own dark ends. Basically, he’s an emotional vampire. Once he gets his fangs in, there’s no chance of escape — or at least not without major damage to the victim’s poor, lonely heart.

Am I claiming that this man is likeable, enviable or somebody to be emulated? Of course not, no more than Charles Dickens intended Oliver Twist to be a celebration of child abuse. But neither do I think that readers need to be protected from him, as if he were a real-life predator.

Do these silly, fusspot universities really believe their students don’t know the difference between fiction and reality?

Honestly, it would be hilarious if it wasn’t so pathetically stupid — and possibly worse. In their prescient book, The Coddling Of The American Mind (clue: it’s not just Americans’ minds that are going to mush), authors Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt argue that the practice is actually harming young people’s mental health.

By encouraging them to be fearful, and to avoid ideas that make them uncomfortable, universities are reinforcing that anxiety. They’re not protecting students’ emotional wellbeing, they are damaging it.

And, as Haidt and Lukianoff point out, such a cosseted campus experience is very poor preparation for the world beyond, where you frequently have to deal with ideas, situations and people that you don’t like or find difficult.

Trauma and its dire effects are a deeply serious matter, as people from Northern Ireland know all too well. That’s another reason why it sickens me to see the term ‘triggering’ being applied to things like Jane Austen novels. Labelling a work of 18th-century fiction as a trigger for emotional distress is an insult to anyone who has suffered the full horrors of PTSD.

By the way, I went back and checked which university wanted its staff to avoid the term ‘trigger warning’ altogether because, er, it was far too triggering. It turns out there were several, including one of the most prestigious educational institutions in the world, the University of Cambridge.

Lecturers at Cambridge were advised to use the phrase ‘content note’ instead, because it would “enable students to take the necessary steps to engage safely and with minimal psychological distress”.

Yes, satire is dead. Can I say that without a trigger warning?