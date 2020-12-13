Trial run for trucks hits wifi glitch at sea

One third of truck drivers had difficulties accessing a new system designed to speed up customs clearance at ports in a trial by Revenue Commissioners ahead of a no-deal Brexit.

The results of the trial - reported anecdotally by industry sources - have added to concerns about the smooth roll-out of customs checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea, with fears of tailbacks at Dublin Port and knock-on traffic congestion.

Checks must start from January 1 unless the EU and UK agree a last-ditch trade deal.

For Revenue's Brexit-friendly new Customs Roll-on Roll-off service, drivers need internet access on board ferries. Truck drivers are sent colour-coded signals before they disembark a ferry, telling them in advance if they must stop for customs clearance or physical checks or can drive straight through.

"The notification is sent to the driver when the ship is 30 minutes out from the quay wall. There were issues with connectivity this far out, with some hauliers reporting no connectivity on some ships," said Mick Curran, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport.

"Without this connectivity there will be confusion."

Aidan Flynn, general manager of the Freight Transport Association, said a third of those involved in the trial could not connect.

"Our members have been trialling the wifi access with Revenue over the last couple of weeks. We have not got official confirmation from Revenue as to how it's gone, but anecdotally, from conversations with our members, two-thirds have had no issues at all but in a third of cases drivers had issues getting on to the website that they were directed to go," he said.

"If you have drivers all scrambling to find out what their routing is 30 minutes out from docking at Dublin Port, or in France…"

Hauliers are also worried that the initial difficulties in adapting to the customs checks will be further compounded by the huge volume of trucks coming into Dublin Port within a short space of time.

Around 1,000 trucks roll off just four ships at the port between 5.30am and 6.15am each morning, according to Mick Curran.

"To have truckers trying to find out what their routing is in these 45 minutes is suboptimal," he said.

He said traffic depends on all the companies trading goods via the UK getting their customs declarations right - and there are 13 different clearance steps in the chain.

"One million trucks travel through Dublin Port each year and any delay to any significant proportion of these may have an adverse effect on Dublin traffic," he said.

"The ports are part of a chain and this chain is getting more and more complicated. Were one part of the chain to fail in whatever way then the possibility of significantly increased traffic delays is likely."

Supply of goods could also be impacted.

"If goods are being moved without the correct declarations being made in advance, quite simply they will not move.

"This will result in a disruption to the supply chain. As to whether congestion in Dublin Port could lead to the supply of goods being disrupted, the answer is yes."

Revenue said its system captures customs declarations ahead of sailing, enabling efficient flow of vehicles at ports and ferries, while its channel routing system for drivers can be accessed by anyone who has the relevant code.