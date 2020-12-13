| 6.2°C Dublin

Trial run for trucks hits wifi glitch at sea

Maeve Sheehan

Failures in the customs chain at ports could lead to major traffic congestion in Dublin

DUBLIN PORT: Fears of tailbacks. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Expand

One third of truck drivers had difficulties accessing a new system designed to speed up customs clearance at ports in a trial by Revenue Commissioners ahead of a no-deal Brexit.

The results of the trial - reported anecdotally by industry sources - have added to concerns about the smooth roll-out of customs checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea, with fears of tailbacks at Dublin Port and knock-on traffic congestion.

Checks must start from January 1 unless the EU and UK agree a last-ditch trade deal.

