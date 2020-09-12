Treaty breaks take us back into our dark days of history

When he got a few jars, my late father liked to tell us: "We always went to Béal na Blath, you know - we just didn't go there the same Sunday as the Blueshirts."

It was his pithy explanation of how he was "a Fianna Fáil lifer" - but also revered the memory of Fine Gael's fallen icon Michael Collins by visiting the place of his tragic death. The follow-up story my father poignantly recalled was how one of Collins's many devoted acolytes tried, on the cusp of the tragic Civil War in 1922, to sell the Anglo-Irish Treaty to dissenting comrades:

"The British broke the Treaty of Limerick. You'll see, we can break this one too given time."

My late, much-loved father, Denis, was born in 1913 and had recall which could put elephants in the halfpenny place - he was more usually worth listening to.

Were he alive now, he would be very taken with the developments this week where we saw a British government minister concede they would break an international treaty.

My father was no "Brit-basher," and revered their conduct in World War II and their subsequent post-war efforts to establish the rule of law internationally.

He often said things had moved on from the 1920s - let alone 1691, the date of the Treaty of Limerick.

But this past Tuesday, we saw a British minister, Brandon Lewis, stand in what they claim to be the "mother of parliaments" and say his government intended to breach the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement which came into effect on February 1 this year.

That was when the UK formally left the EU on a political basis and since then both sides have been struggling badly to agree a future trade deal replacing a transition stand-still regime which expires on December 31.

The London minister for Northern Ireland, Lewis said his government intended to break international law in only a "very specific and limited way" by reneging on the Withdrawal Agreement provisions for Northern Ireland.

These guarantee special EU and UK trade status for the North. But the provisions also require customs checks on trade to and from England, Scotland and Wales.

This "North trade fix" was first agreed in December 2017 and has since been a problem for the Democratic Unionist Party and some part-time allies in the British Conservative Party.

In shorthand, they have always meant no Border controls in Ireland - but a de facto "border down the Irish Sea".

Everybody knew that last year. But Johnson availed of a face-saving move brokered by then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to lug things over the line in Brussels and London last October. Then he "got Brexit done" on January 31.

The October 2019 deal also protected the right to live, work, study and claim healthcare and social benefits for around 3.6 million EU citizens in the UK and one million UK citizens living in the EU.

There were many other details covered, including honouring the UK's share of EU staff salaries and pensions, as they fell due, put at €44bn from now into the future.

But the arrangements on Northern Ireland were always among the more contentious and just when they seemed fixed, things fell apart again.

This past week is another example. All non-unionist parties in the North are in the horrors, the Democratic Unionist Party is smiling.

From February, things moved to framing a new EU-UK relationship after Brexit. Johnson made it clear he did not want to take an available extension of up to two years to allow this to be fully hashed out.

In his moves this week, Johnson also pinned the deadline to October 15 next, when EU leaders are due to gather for a summit in Brussels.

The timeframe is inordinately short but could be seen as an effort to put some urgency into flagging efforts to forge a deal.

But the Withdrawal Agreement repudiation moves this week have drawn considerable opprobrium inside the UK, not least even among ardent Brexiteers in his own Conservative Party, and his government's senior legal adviser quit as a result.

An angry response from Dublin and Brussels was added to by stinging criticisms from the USA, where prospects of a renewed border in Ireland have caused ructions.

A simple question has been asked on all sides: How do you do future deals with a country which is walking away from a recently done deal?

Even standing well back from the potential economic damage, it is hard to see just what Johnson is playing at.

There are two key schools of thought trying to answer that one. First is that Johnson is resigned to the UK not being able to do a proper future trade deal. From where he sits, Brussels seem immovable from their conviction that London must keep EU labour and environment standards, allow ongoing access to UK fishing waters, and obey current state aid rules. In that case, he says it's leave anyway - and blazes to them.

The second theory is that Johnson's move is a bid for major upset on the EU side, a sort of diversionary move which may oblige Brussels to soften its stance.

But he and his government colleagues should realise the EU is the world's biggest market and its negotiators are determined to use this global heft to best effect.

Unlike the London officials, these EU negotiators have spent the last three decades doing global trade deals. Pressure does not faze them.

In the London parliament on Thursday, the former Conservative Party leader Michael Howard - an ardent Brexiteer - asked how the UK could possibly retain international credibility with Johnson's latest gambit. He asked how London could criticise shameful conduct by Russia, China or North Korea.

It's an interesting point as we learn how closely the official Chinese media is following this Brexit scenario at a time when Beijing is under pressure for its own atrocities in the former UK colony of Hong Kong.

Having followed Brexit for five years, I realise definitive predictions are a mug's game. Claims of Brexit catastrophe are not new. But a no-deal end looms ever closer after this week's events - unless Boris Johnson tips over that cliff edge. In that unfortunate eventuality, most of us would cope with the resultant grief.