Treaty breaks take us back into our dark days of history

John Downing

Boris loves the brink - this time he just may topple over but we'd cope, writes John Downing

Deadline: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to break the EU Withdrawal Agreement. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Deadline: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to break the EU Withdrawal Agreement. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

When he got a few jars, my late father liked to tell us: "We always went to Béal na Blath, you know - we just didn't go there the same Sunday as the Blueshirts."

It was his pithy explanation of how he was "a Fianna Fáil lifer" - but also revered the memory of Fine Gael's fallen icon Michael Collins by visiting the place of his tragic death. The follow-up story my father poignantly recalled was how one of Collins's many devoted acolytes tried, on the cusp of the tragic Civil War in 1922, to sell the Anglo-Irish Treaty to dissenting comrades:

"The British broke the Treaty of Limerick. You'll see, we can break this one too given time."