Treasured images of a lost Ireland

Treasure comes in many guises, and often at unexpected moments. Trawling the bric-a-brac shops along the quays in search of a hallway lamp shade last week, lifting the latch of an ancient trunk yielded an image to waft me back to childhood.

A thatched cottage in Connemara, complete with old woman in a shawl, peeked forth - a magic carpet to the way we were. Damp-crusted and water-stained, but still with a vivid glow that screamed 'wish you here' to the Ireland of Seán Lemass, Guinness barges and Mise Éire.

The creative endowment of John Hinde, the photographer who branded 1960s Ireland with flame-haired young women, toothy donkeys and stunning scenery, it was an advert as potent for our fledgling tourism industry as The Quiet Man and a slew of céad míle fáiltes.

Projecting a pastoral kingdom of non-existent traffic and glorious sunsets, Hinde's knack for "visualising heaven" conceived a fantasy Emerald Isle that so enchanted American and English tourists it shifted millions of postcards throughout the 1960s and '70s.

Viewed from the cultural and chronological distance of 2020, this Hinde-sight vision where our grannies went on honeymoon to a sun-drenched Bray Esplanade or Butlins waltzing competitions was an Instagram influencer unique to its time.

An era before the Costa del Sol and the Algarve captured the imaginations, it was when postcards from aunties on Achill or swimmers in Dalkey defined an emerging, upwardly mobile Ireland at play. Always carefully posed, the images were a contrived view of Ireland's scenery and people unlike anything else on the market at the time.

Appearing to be instantaneous snapshots grasping a fleeting moment, they were actually a pictorial sleight-of-hand that often took hours to arrange. Adding that extra oomph was Hinde's trademark doctoring of images with a wow factor.

One of the most popular postcards was the iconic fisherman mending his nets, clad in the obligatory Aran jumper. Close inspection of the picture, however, revealed tailoring that hugged too tightly to those seafaring muscles. Turns out that a search of the entire coastal island for an Aran jumper turned up only one - owned by a young girl, which the brawny fisherman duly struggled into for the shot.

Similar enhancements of sheltered coves, ancient castles and dreamy sunsets were further evidence of his magic at work. Sure, we were duped, but duped beautifully by the hands of a master.

Yet, while the postcard vision portrayed was the result of a vivid imagination combined with a technical brilliance, the welcome Hinde encountered on the boreens of 1960s Ireland was one that rarely needed enhancement: "People were happy to pose, and never once was cash accepted."

The images might have been phoney, but the people were the real deal.

The horrors of the past

That we live in troubled times, there is no doubt. Yet, this month 80 years ago, the future of the world hung by a thread as the Battle of Britain came to a climax.

Men and boys, some barely 20, died by the score, amongst them Dubliner Brendan Finucane, the legend known as 'Spitfire Paddy'.

In Churchill's Few, author John Willis recounts the diary entry of one of those 20-year olds: "I looked in the mirror to see an old man with a scar on his forehead, wrinkles and sad, tired eyes staring back." If the world of 2020 is no picnic, it is nothing to the horrors our forefathers faced.

Construction plight

My favourite purveyor of property porn, Kevin McCloud, presenter of TV's Grand Designs, has hit a nasty bit of subsidence with his housing company on the edge of insolvency. His foundations should have heeded Thoreau's observation: "Our homes are such unwieldy property that we are often imprisoned rather than housed in them."