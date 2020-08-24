| 11.3°C Dublin

Treasured images of a lost Ireland

John Daly

John Hinde postcard of Keen Strand, Achill Expand

John Hinde postcard of Keen Strand, Achill

Treasure comes in many guises, and often at unexpected moments. Trawling the bric-a-brac shops along the quays in search of a hallway lamp shade last week, lifting the latch of an ancient trunk yielded an image to waft me back to childhood.

A thatched cottage in Connemara, complete with old woman in a shawl, peeked forth - a magic carpet to the way we were. Damp-crusted and water-stained, but still with a vivid glow that screamed 'wish you here' to the Ireland of Seán Lemass, Guinness barges and Mise Éire.

The creative endowment of John Hinde, the photographer who branded 1960s Ireland with flame-haired young women, toothy donkeys and stunning scenery, it was an advert as potent for our fledgling tourism industry as The Quiet Man and a slew of céad míle fáiltes.