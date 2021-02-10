| -0.3°C Dublin

'Trapped in my 5km radius, I yearn for far-off exotic lands like Cobh and Youghal, with their delightful promenades and generous chippers'

A good blast of Arctic weather would inject a little excitement to our day

Close

A good blast of Arctic weather would inject a little excitement to our day

A good blast of Arctic weather would inject a little excitement to our day

A good blast of Arctic weather would inject a little excitement to our day

Bill Linnane

There are many things about the pandemic which are not pleasant — the constant threat of death, the fear, the loneliness, the isolation.

Then there are the secondary worries — the economic aftershocks, the damage to society as a whole. But way, way down the list of legitimate complaints or concerns about our world right now is the one that bothers me the most: the 5km limit.

In the grand scheme of things it is a minor inconvenience with great purpose — stay at home, save lives. There are enough of us in this house that the isolation doesn’t hit quite as hard as it does in other homes, but there are also enough of us that most of us would kill to get the hell out and spend some time out of each other’s company.

