‘Trapped in my 5km radius, I yearn for far-off exotic lands like Cobh and Youghal, with their delightful promenades and generous chippers’

There are many things about the pandemic which are not pleasant — the constant threat of death, the fear, the loneliness, the isolation.

Then there are the secondary worries — the economic aftershocks, the damage to society as a whole. But way, way down the list of legitimate complaints or concerns about our world right now is the one that bothers me the most: the 5km limit.

In the grand scheme of things it is a minor inconvenience with great purpose — stay at home, save lives. There are enough of us in this house that the isolation doesn’t hit quite as hard as it does in other homes, but there are also enough of us that most of us would kill to get the hell out and spend some time out of each other’s company.

In a normal year, around this time we would be wallowing in the grand auld stretch, heading off to the coast for ice-cream in sub-zero temperatures, or leaping about a medieval ruin in the rain. I now look back on those trips in much the same way backpackers get misty-eyed about full-moon parties in Thailand or spiritual awakenings in Machu Picchu; now I too yearn for the far off exotic lands of Cobh and Youghal with their delightful promenades and generous chippers.

We’re fortunate in that we have the bustling market town of Midleton within our 5km, but if we want to avoid other people, ie the entire point of the lockdown, we need to go elsewhere. In earlier lockdowns we just quietly slipped over the 5km limit to the woods that we thought nobody knew about. Then, obviously, everyone within a 5ish-km of said woods found out about them and it became like Disneyland, relatively speaking (five cars parked at the gate rather than the usual one). So we stopped sneaking off there too.

Sometimes I think to myself that I should be entitled to some sort of Wordsworth Exemption, whereby I could go and wander lonely as a cloud wherever I want, but knowing my luck there would be a host of other pretentious loners with the same stupid pass and we would all be flouncing about the place breathing on each other. But once you start convincing yourself that the rules don’t apply to you for whatever reason, it’s a short hop skip and jump to believing you are fully entitled to sup pints in a crowded shebeen.

It’s easy to dream up exemptions for myself, but at this stage there is just too much at stake. So no, the 5km may be brutal, it may be blunt, and I may despise it with all my heart, but it is there for a reason.

I have tried explaining this to the six- and seven-year-olds. They can’t understand why we don’t go places anymore, although they do occasionally ask when the coronavirus will be over, as if this was a gaseous cloud or a phase of the moon that we just had to sit out and wait for it to pass. The seven-year-old’s speech development challenges, while not regressing, have not improved much over the last year as he has been without the kind of dedicated care he had been getting in school. The youngest one had been doing really well in school and looked to be getting over much of his sensory issues, thanks to the remarkable work of the teaching and support staff, but now he too is struggling. The older one cries all the time, the youngest loses his temper at the drop of a hat. I think we are all getting a little funny, but it’s in the youngest ones that it is most visible. The 5km has little to do with all this, but those trips made me feel like I was doing something good; stimulating little minds, even if just by eating ice-cream in a car whilst staring at the ocean.

Our best hope in the short-term is a good blast of Arctic weather so at least there is something new, something exciting, something to turn our dour 5km fishbowl into a snowglobe, and inject a little wonder into our world.