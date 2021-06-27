| 13.5°C Dublin

Toxic show goes on and on for sad, sorry Britney 

Sarah Caden

After years of struggling for a ‘normal’ life, it is time for the troubled star to move on 

Britney made damning claims in court last week about her &lsquo;controlling&rsquo; father Jamie Spears. Picture by Kevin Winter/Getty Expand
Last Thursday, a day after she testified in the legal case to remove her controversial and “abusive” conservatorship, Britney Spears said sorry to her fans. “I apologise,” she wrote on Instagram, “for pretending like I’ve been OK the past two years… I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me… but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light!!!!”

Britney went on to explain that pretending had in fact helped her, taking her mind off her reality. She recalled how, when Britney and her siblings were growing up, their mother Lynne “no matter how shitty a day was… always pretended that everything was OK”.

This was one of Lynne’s best traits, Britney recalls, but the parallel that she draws here between the keep-smiling-at-all costs behaviour of both mother and daughter is deeply sad, too.

