Tourism chief's resignation about the green jersey - not the Green List, as some claim

The resignation of Michael Cawley as chairman of Fáilte Ireland was so swift the story will have been missed by many mere mortals who are on staycations at the minute.

The August news cycle can often unintentionally cling to any whiff of scandal amid the absence of court sittings, political debates and other routine events.

But by today, Mr Cawley is probably back to enjoying his holiday safe in the knowledge that while six years at the helm of Fáilte Ireland are over, he will remain on the boards of Kingspan, Paddy Power and Hostelworld.

The reaction to the front page of Saturday's Irish Independent varied between outrage and amusement, with the odd bit of whataboutery thrown in.

Bizarrely some sought to dismiss it as a "silly season" story. Why can't a man go on holidays with his family without the media making a big deal out of it?

Micheál Martin's Seanad nominee Timmy Dooley took to social media to argue the tourist chief's sojourn in Italy was "hardly a front page with 'Exclusive' tag - it's well past time to stop trying to blame someone/anyone for Covid".

"Time to print the masthead in red lads!" he added for good measure.

Dooley is Fianna Fáil's former spokesperson on the media but is probably better known to readers for his role in what became known as 'Votegate'. He was dropped from Martin's frontbench as a result of the controversy and lost his Dáil seat but subsequently got a Taoiseach's 'free pass' to be an unelected senator.

Now I agree with him on one point. There is a blame game of mammoth proportions going on. It started with the kids on ski holidays, moved to Cheltenham, the Bulgarians who came to pick fruit for paltry pay, the gangs of young lads in parks, the old people who refused to cocoon and the folks who just can't live without a week on the beach in Malaga.

But the Clare politician either missed the point of the story or wilfully ignored it for some reason.

Independent TD for Clare Michael McNamara did likewise by arguing Mr Cawley had not breached the Government's travel advice, which was not ­mandatory anyway.

"Michael Cawley wasn't giving out travel advice to anybody, nor was he giving out medical advice. We're hearing his reputation traduced on the radio, and we're imposing much more restrictive travel conditions on our citizens than any other country in Europe," Mr McNamara said, adding that we're "entering into a state of hysteria".

This was the chairman of the Oireachtas Covid committee speaking just hours after 200 cases were recorded in a single day for the first time since early May.

But the story wasn't about blaming Michael Cawley for Covid or the Government's confusing travel advice. It's about leadership and moral authority.

The vast, vast majority of people who picked up the newspaper at the weekend probably couldn't name the chairman of Fáilte Ireland. Even today, a lot of people still won't have actually registered his name.

But everybody knows this is supposed to be the summer of staycations. They will have seen and heard the advertisements (funded through taxpayers' millions) all over the radio, TV, internet and papers urging us to support local businesses. "Make a break for it..." they urge alongside enticing photographs of the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland's Hidden Heartlands.

With weddings gone and American/European tourists effectively banned, hotels, restaurants and attractions desperately need domestic money to survive.

Ordinary people, the types of men and women who don't get appointed to State boards, will also be aware the medical experts have practically begged us not to go abroad. Not everybody agrees with the lockdown but it would be somewhat easier if we were all suffering it together.

Back at the end of June, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan described himself as "beyond nervous" about the reintroduction of overseas travel, and tweeted "what worries me most now is travel from overseas and I fear many planning foreign trips. 2020 is a year for a staycation".

The Government's travel advice might be confused but the medical advice remains very clear.

And so armed with that information, the man on the street will have seen the headline 'Tourism chief on holidays in Italy' and quickly reached the conclusion his position was untenable.

Mr Cawley's business reputation is top-class and his work with Fáilte Ireland has never been questioned - but in this case he had a choice and made the wrong one.

If a plumber goes to Spain or an accountant takes a trip to Greece this summer, they may suffer some dirty looks from their neighbours but hopefully there won't be any other Covid consequences.

The difference with Mr Cawley (and the reason he made the front page) is that he is in a position to lead.

And if people can't buy into the leader, they can't buy into the vision.

The Irish Independent afforded Mr Cawley an opportunity to explain his foreign holiday which he took up late on Friday night as the printing presses were already rolling.

Many people could empathise with the first part of his story. The trip was arranged by his family "some months ago" and he "didn't want to disappoint them".

What came next, though, only made things worse.

"I am going to spend two holidays supporting the Irish tourism industry," he told Fionnán Sheahan.

Three holidays? The statement had a real ring of the Pee Flynn's "try it some time" when talking about the cost of ­running three homes.

His decision 12 hours later to resign means the circus can move on - but first let's be very clear: this was a story about the green jersey, not the Green List. And it's worrying that some politicians can't see that.