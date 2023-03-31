| 8.7°C Dublin

Tough new ads warn stag-do messers to stay away from Amsterdam

Hannah Sampson

The latest tourism-related ads from the city of Amsterdam look more like scenes from Cops. Over footage of a lurching man getting cuffed, placed in the back of a police car and then sitting in a cell, a message warns that “getting trashed” in the city known for its cannabis cafes and brothels could lead to a €140 fine.

So, coming to Amsterdam for a messy night? Stay away,” says the ad, which went online this week.

