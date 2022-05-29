Tory legacy bill ensures any hope of truth and justice for victims is dead

The 2018 BBC documentary, Troubles: The Life After, weaved poetry through the stories of women bereaved during the Northern Ireland conflict, using the words of poet Nick Laird. “No one tells the truth/Not one. They say justice/just doesn’t rhyme with peace/so no, you can’t have both.”

Apt. True. Someone should have spoken those words at the second reading of the British government’s legacy bill at Westminster last Tuesday, which effectively killed the chance of any conflict victim ever getting justice again.

The bill seeks to guillotine criminal prosecutions, inquests and effective investigations into Troubles-related incidents between 1966 and 1998 — and confer immunity on co-operating perpetrators. Northern Ireland’s legacy record has always sent a signal to those who hurt the most that they don’t matter. Early prisoner releases. On the Run letters. Inquest delays (if they happened at all). “Lost” army files. Falsified statements.

Little accountability. Few answers. Brandon Lewis insisted in parliament on Tuesday that his legislation “focuses on effective and timely information recovery… for both families and survivors, as well as aiding reconciliation and helping society move forward.”

He is wrong on a number of fronts, for this bill does not include compellability, or investigatory powers, but a flimsy non-Article 2 compliant desktop review. Additionally, the notion that legacy must foster reconciliation is fallacious. Why should the burden be placed on victims to move forward, or reconcile with those who raped, battered, bombed, robbed, shot, tortured and murdered?

Northern Ireland is perverted with perpetrators who are repeatedly rewarded in this process of so-called peace, yet there is no onus on them to provide comfort to their victims.

This bill provides no incentive for them to do so. Victims are simply an afterthought; gaslighted and given fake sympathy.

Amnesty International called the bill “a disturbing interference in the justice system.” Chief human rights commissioner in Northern Ireland, Alyson Kilpatrick, said: “We are sure that this bill is substantially, in fact almost certainly fatally, flawed.”

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney raised concerns in his statement, including “the powers of the commission and chief commissioner, the status of the ‘reviews’ proposed in the bill”, adding: “I have serious concerns and cannot support it in its current form.”

Shadow northern secretary Peter Kyle irked the Tory party when he noted: “...disturbingly, the bill does not prohibit anyone who has committed or covered up acts of sexual violence during the conflict from seeking immunity.”

The SDLP MP Claire Hanna agreed: “We know that people conducted and covered up systematic sexual abuse in paramilitary organisations, and they too will be eligible for immunity under the bill,” she said.

Scott Benton MP rose to his feet: “In his opening remarks, the hon. gentleman suggested that rape or sexual offences committed in conflict during the Troubles would be subject to immunity. That is not the case at all. Only offences relating to a death or a serious injury will be eligible for immunity.”

NI Minister of State Conor Burns used a similar phrase in his closing remarks, as did the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) in initial media briefings.

They were wrong. In order to satisfy conditions for immunity, according to the bill, the ICRIR can grant immunity if a person “(i) caused the death, or physical or mental harm, to which the review relates, or (ii) relates to, or is otherwise connected with, other conduct…that caused that death or other harmful conduct.”

On Tuesday I sought clarity from the NIO, to ascertain if the Government believed conflict-related rape was serious, and caused serious harm.

On Friday, they said: “The Government is not suggesting that such victims are not Troubles victims, nor that serious harm could not have been caused by such incidents. The bill sets out a definition of Troubles-related conduct, and it is for the ICRIR to determine whether a specific offence or set of offences is Troubles-related.”

A shift, which means the NIO have now realised that, once passed, Troubles-related sexual offenders can indeed be given immunity if they meet the conditions under the current bill.

This sends an appalling message to victims that conflict-related sexual violence is absolvable. To exclude these offences would necessitate the introduction of clauses at committee stage; and the Tories should explain why they would refuse amnesty for sex crime during the Troubles, but not murder.

The legacy bill, which no victims’ group supports, is instead championed by those who appear to not have the faintest idea of the wide range of conflict-related offences that occurred here, and are singularly hell-bent on seeking immunity for British army veterans who committed crimes.

Consequently, Tory backbenchers have ensured the families of over 700 victims of British forces killed in the conflict will be denied the same rights as other victims’ families, placing their veterans on equal footing with paramilitaries in pursuit of an amnesty from prosecution. That’s some

logic.

Former northern secretary, Julian Smith MP, who in contrast actually listened to victims, brought them to the heart of Tuesday’s debate in an emotional speech. “Many victims feel that they have been hit by a double whammy by the bill — their route to justice cut off and, at the same time, their route to the truth restricted.”

The DUP’s Jim Shannon said: “This bill does not deliver justice, and it does not answer the anguish or grief of the families I speak for. It does not draw a line under current cases.”

In Northern Ireland, Lady Justice’s scales are rarely balanced, and her blindfold might as well be a balaclava these days. The British government’s parliamentary majority will railroad it through, despite universal opposition.

Meanwhile, victims will continue to nurse their hurt quietly at home, while perpetrators, emboldened by immunity, will dance all over their loved ones’ graves. Northern Ireland effectively built its peace process foundations on the backs of dead bodies. Brandon Lewis’s bill will ensure that any semblance of truth and justice is dead and buried also.

That is his shameful legacy.