Tories can’t rail against cancel culture and at the same time call for the BBC to sack Gary Lineker

It’s a rare day when you stumble across a story and realise absolutely everybody involved is in the wrong.

The most recent example of this unusual phenomenon happened this week with a truly bizarre row between Gary Lineker, UK home secretary Suella Braverman, a host of Tory MPs and a variety of conservative pundits who are all raging at Lineker’s latest social media outburst.

We’ve been here before with Lineker and his Twitter posts. The Match Of The Day host is the BBC’s highest earner, and trousers £1.35m (€1.52m) a year for reading out the scores and having to listen to Alan Shearer. Nice work if you can get it.

He also does side gigs for other channels and is famous for flogging Walkers crisps in TV commercials.

The first person to invoke Nazi parallels automatically loses the argument

However, like a modern-day version of Father Trendy, he also likes to deliver homilies on human rights issues, and this is where the pack begins to turn on him.

Following Braverman’s announcement of new, tougher rules against migrants who cross the channel, Fr Lineker took to his digital pulpit and fulminated against her stance.

According to him, “there is no huge influx [of refugees]. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasur-

ably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 1930s”.

Now, people can chose to agree or disagree with Braverman’s stance. Most people would say the increasing number of boats from across the Channel has become a national issue for the UK, while also lining the pockets of people smugglers.

Likewise, many would argue that the idea of sending these people to Rwanda is just, well, a bit daft and entirely unworkable.

But was the language Braverman used really like something from Nazi Germany?

There’s an old internet dictum that the first person to invoke Nazi parallels automatically loses the argument, and that was certainly the case here.

It was an absurd suggestion, and one deliberately designed to get Lineker’s Twitter followers frothing with outrage.

The harsh reality is that the Nazi regime was the most evil institution the world has ever seen, was responsible for the brutal liquidation of six million Jews, started a war that ultimately killed 50 million people and changed the face of the world for ever.

Is simply wanting to control your borders really comparable to those crimes?

When it comes to virtue-signalling, Lineker is as adept as he was in front of goal as a footballer.

He has previously accused the Tory party of being in the pay of the Russians and squawked loudly about his passion for human rights.

When he was faced with inevitable accusations of hypocrisy for choosing to travel to Qatar to host the BBC’s coverage of the World Cup, he chose to ignore the opening ceremony and instead put on his serous face and delivered another earnest sermon about human rights.

But, the fact remains, he still chose to go over there.

‘It’s time to tackle this woke crisp salesman and hold him to account for the nonsense he spews’

All of that is fine – he’s as entitled to his opinion as any of us. But here’s where it gets interesting – the BBC has strict impartiality rules and, as veteran journalist Nick Robinson has pointed out: “If I said what Lineker says, I would be sacked on the spot.”

The director general of the BBC, Tim Davie, has addressed the issue of his rogue presenter on numerous occasions and insisted they “had talks with him” about his politically partisan tweets and then confidently asserted that his online utterings had “immensely improved”.

Davie also made the valid point that Lineker is not a working journalist for the Beeb, but a mere football presenter and therefore the same standards of impartiality that would be applied to someone working on Newsnight don’t apply to him. However, his patience and tolerance will have been severely tested by this latest row.

The Tories have been quick to express outrage about the situation.

When asked whether Linker’s employers should sack him, Braverman coyly responded: “That’s a matter for the BBC.”

But other Tory MPs have been rather more forthright in their condemnation.

Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson spluttered: “It’s time to tackle this woke crisp salesman and hold him to account for the nonsense he spews.” This woke crisp salesman? Ouch.

A more damning indictment came from former minister Robert Jenrick, who said: “My children are the grandchildren of Holocaust survivors and these sorts of words should not be thrown around lightly. He is paid by the British taxpayer and it’s disappointing that he is so far out of touch with the British public.”

But the demands from the right to have him sacked are a complete repudiation of conservative opposition to what we now know as cancel culture.

It’s all very well to defend the right of JK Rowling to issue her views on the trans debate, but it’s the height of hypocrisy to then demand that someone you don’t like should be sacked for saying something that annoyed you.

After all, we have to be consistent in our defence of an individual’s right to free expression, particularly when they’re expressing something we don’t like.

That’s the whole point of free speech – you protect the people you disagree with.

So, could Lineker become the latest victim of cancel culture? Or could he become the latest poster boy for free speech?

Well, these are strange times – so watch this space, because this story isn’t over yet.