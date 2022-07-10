| 15.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tories awaken to the cost of having a showman leader – but the US Republicans are still dreaming

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump meet at the UN General Assembly in New York in 2019. Photo: AP/Evan Vucci. Expand

Close

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump meet at the UN General Assembly in New York in 2019. Photo: AP/Evan Vucci.

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump meet at the UN General Assembly in New York in 2019. Photo: AP/Evan Vucci.

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump meet at the UN General Assembly in New York in 2019. Photo: AP/Evan Vucci.

Max Boot

Every stage of Boris Johnson’s political progression has been utterly ludicrous and farcical — and that extended to his downfall, or ‘clownfall’, as The Economist dubbed it.

Suddenly, in the past few days, there was a mass exodus from the UK government among ministers who professed themselves to be shocked by the prime minister’s duplicity.

Related topics

More On Donald Trump

Most Watched

Privacy