Top of the Pops reruns are the pandemic panacea I didn’t know I needed

Tanya Sweeney

BBC4 is currently showing 90s reruns of Top of the Pops, featuring such bands as De La Soul Expand

I t’s hard to believe, given the embarrassment of riches currently on offer, that my weekly televisual high point is watching reruns of old Top of the Pops episodes on BBC4.

Every Friday night, I audibly exhale and shake off the working week as I uncork a bottle of red, wait for the takeaway to arrive, and transport myself back in time to a decade of bad hair, bag leggings and terrible dance moves. Healthy bouts of nostalgia seem to make everything better.

