Top of the Pops reruns are the pandemic panacea I didn’t know I needed

I t’s hard to believe, given the embarrassment of riches currently on offer, that my weekly televisual high point is watching reruns of old Top of the Pops episodes on BBC4.

Every Friday night, I audibly exhale and shake off the working week as I uncork a bottle of red, wait for the takeaway to arrive, and transport myself back in time to a decade of bad hair, bag leggings and terrible dance moves. Healthy bouts of nostalgia seem to make everything better.

As I write, BBC4 is currently showing episodes from the early 1990s. It was an era where your 1980s mainstays — Phil Collins, Status Quo, Rod Stewart — were hanging on for dear life. By then, the Stock-Aitken-Waterman phenomenon had had its final death rattle.

The weird revival of 1950s classics, thanks to Jive Bunny, was also over. It was a decidedly brilliant time for music, and Top of the Pops, in particular. The old guard shared the stage with a cluster of new electro acts: 808 State, De La Soul, N-Joi,

The KLF. Against the hair rock and the guitars, these synth-bashing mavericks, skinny in their beanie hats and hoodies, were unlike pop stars we’d ever seen before. Baggy indie, acid house, the Nescafé smoothness of the American pop stars… it was one big, bizarre, sonic stew.

Watching them in 2021 is both cringeworthy and divinely fun; both comfortingly old and somehow fresh. Each episode takes on a different significance once you realise what huge events were just around the corner in the wider world. The fall of the Berlin Wall, the internet, Take That. If any year needed a look back to simpler, more worry-free times, it was this one.

But the best bit of watching the Top of the Pops reruns is to marvel at the one-hit wonders — people who seemed undeniably like pop giants destined for lasting greatness, yet whose moment in the sun turned out to be about as ephemeral as a pigeon fart.

Who, or where, is Zoë, for instance? What happened to Oceanic, a bad lip-synching mainstay in 1991? Sophie Lawrence, whose dance moves were certainly left wanting (especially when you think of the Olympic twerking of Beyoncé)? Marc Cohn? Driza Bone?

As they do their thing in front of an enthusiastic bunch of clapping teenagers, here I am, in the year 2021, googling their current whereabouts. Most of them are hale and hearty, and surprisingly giving pop stardom a decent fist despite fading from public view.

The pandemic reminds me of the original experience of watching Top of the Pops. The year 2021 has been a cultural wasteland when it comes to live music, festivals and events, which is not unlike being 11 and living in 1990s Blanchardstown. Back then, we had no real option but to get our musical kicks from the BBC show, and so it goes in lockdown times.

Top of the Pops always had the feel of a clubhouse. Every Thursday, at 7.30pm, I’d marvel as trendy teenagers would jockey for on-camera positions in front of whatever presenter was on hand.

For years, I felt too young and too uncool for Top of the Pops, as though I hadn’t paid my dues. My seven-year-old self would marvel at the bedrooms of friends’ older sisters, where the walls were spattered with Duran Duran, Wham! and Depeche Mode posters. Fancying pop stars — grown men, to my mind — looked fun, and cool, but possibly a bit scary.

But then, of course, it was my turn. I came of boy-band age in the era of Bros, Jason Donovan and New Kids on the Block, and I dutifully screeched and danced in front of their Top of the Pops performances, the way 10-year-olds are meant to.

The top-10 countdown always felt like a genuine moment of high stakes. Would your favourite act be number one, or would it be Bryan Adams, like it had been for the 18 or so weeks before that?

As the years wore on and musical tastes changed (and the criteria for liking a band moved from ‘being cute’ to ‘being good’), Top of the Pops lost its stranglehold on my Thursday nights. Sure, it was entertaining to your favourite indie miserabilists outside their natural habitat, but you had to sit through Ricky Martin first. By the time Top of the Pops sputtered to a demise in 2006 after years of falling ratings (though the Christmas specials would gamely soldier on), I’d long checked out.

Still, revisiting this massive archive of performances — the potted history of pop — has been the pandemic panacea I never even knew I needed. If you haven’t yet, take some time out of your Friday evening and tune in.

If you’re around my age, it’s a brilliant blast of the best, brightest and bounciest tunes of your childhood, and what’s not to like about that? Of course, it won’t be long before the Noughties episodes of Top of the Pops roll around. With any luck, our fun Friday night options will have opened out a little by then.