Top brass must go as failures to protect women in Defence Forces are damning

Women of Honour: Honor Murphy, Yvonne O'Rourke, Diane Byrne, and Karina Molloy outside Government Buildings in Dublin. Photo: Collins

Martina Devlin

You are a frightened woman, and with good cause, in a workplace where intimidation and sexual assault are tolerated and their gravity minimised. You raise your fears with someone in the chain of command.