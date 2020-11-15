| 9.3°C Dublin

Too much sex, or none at all: so what do ye Oirish want?

Ciara O’Connor

Millennial diary

Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt in &lsquo;Wild Mountain Thyme&rsquo;

It feels that so much has ground to a halt, that the things we look forward to have been snatched away, that even the most mundane activities have become verboten: but like a rose in the desert, like the last man standing after the apocalypse, surveys remain.

In a pandemic where Love Island and Christmas are cancelled, we still have statistics we never knew we needed.

Last week a report was published by the ESRI/HSE Health and Wellbeing research programme which analysed how young people receive information on sex and relationships.

Privacy