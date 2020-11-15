Too much sex, or none at all: so what do ye Oirish want?

It feels that so much has ground to a halt, that the things we look forward to have been snatched away, that even the most mundane activities have become verboten: but like a rose in the desert, like the last man standing after the apocalypse, surveys remain.

In a pandemic where Love Island and Christmas are cancelled, we still have statistics we never knew we needed.

Last week a report was published by the ESRI/HSE Health and Wellbeing research programme which analysed how young people receive information on sex and relationships.

The research found that two in five 17-year-olds have not spoken to their parents about sex and relationships. This is the key finding, presented in bold at the beginning with no comment, as if it's obvious how we're supposed to feel.

I think it's supposed to be a bad thing, somewhere on the spectrum between 'sobering' and 'damning' perhaps. But I think it's time we all admitted, as a country, that 17-year-olds talking to parents about sex is the worst.

Most 17-year-olds are vulnerable enough when it comes to sex and relationships without having the half-formed neurotic confusions of Catholic-Ireland-addled Gen Xs poured on them. Those 17-year-olds shouldn't learn about consent from any rando born before 1980 - if sex didn't exist in Ireland until The Late Late Show, then consent was surely only birthed in 2015 by Louise O'Neill.

While it's really, really nice that three in five 17-year-olds have been able to talk to their parents about sex, I reckon the other 40pc have their reasons. Think of it as self-preservation.

They f**k you up, your mum and dad - TikTok, on the other hand, has some fantastic resources.

*****

I really don't know what you people want. We got Normal People and that was too ridey for you. 'Is this what Ireland has become?' you wrung your hands as you tried to work out the muscle groupings in Paul Mescal's thighs.

Now we've been presented with an alternative vision of 2020 Ireland in Wild Mountain Thyme, one where there's absolutely no sex (she'll freeze her eggs) and certainly no GAA shorts - and still there's uproar on Liveline.

I know we're having a tough year, emotions are running high and everyone's feeling fragile but it's time to call a halt to the mindless slander and denigration of what might be the cultural highlight of the year. Emily Blunt, straight from the pages of a Woollen Mill catalogue with capes voluminous enough to fit several three-legged stools under, prettily trips over puddle and gate, saying things like "it was he who kissed me" in a way that wouldn't require subtitles for English-speaking countries.

She'll get away with it - she's always had a kind of ironic look about her.

It doesn't matter if it wasn't meant to be pastiche, because it is pastiche. Anyone can see that this film is a thoughtful and provocative critique of Irish sexuality, gender roles, a comment on the pastoral tradition, and the troubled history of landscape, land and inheritance. It's a wide-ranging (meta)comment on international power relations and the diaspora; Wild Mountain Thyme is a dissertation on a nation's identity crisis - on two nation's identity crises.

After filming gave the area a boost last year, Crossmolina locals described the movie as "the gift that keeps on giving". I'd be inclined to agree.

All year we have cried and beaten our breasts for the economy, for tourism, for Ireland's health and future. What are we, we've said, without the tourists? How will we ever claw back this disastrous year for the myriad businesses and industries that rely on tour-buses full of DSLR cameras and anoraks and a tenuous genetic link to Meath?

Now we've been given a feature-length Hollywood all-star advertisement for visiting Ireland - to remind the US, with their new Mayo president-elect, that we're still here.

It comes at Christmas, when their already-sentimental hearts are softer still, and weak with nostalgia for a place they've never been to and can never really go to - but long for, with every dollar in their bank account. Jon Hamm lit by dappled Mayo light is the kind of advertising you just can't buy.

Wild Mountain Thyme is the tonic to repair any damage that Normal People might have done to our profile in the US among a certain cohort.

No one comes here to see neurotic teenagers making well-lit love and talking about Chomsky, or trauma, or whatever. They come for Aran knits and dry stone walls and Guinness - and, begorrah, we give it to them.

Let the rural business owner who's never sold a bit of their soul to a leprechaun-seeking tourist cast the first stone at Jamie Dornan. Let the holidaymaker from Cork who hasn't drunk with dewy-eyed Yanks in New York bars. We're all complicit. It's the quintessential Irish film in that the whole of Ireland has been brought together by it, united by one common goal, a consensus of which health advisers could only dream.

We are divided by so much suspicion, frustration and sadness at the moment, and for a brief time Wild Mountain Thyme reminded us what it is to be Irish - that is, angrily/hilariously/poetically explaining to the rest of the world what it is to be Irish.

We're drowning out the sound of that festive classic, Leo's 'Don't Book Flights Home for Christmas', with that SuperValu advert/wish-fulfilment.

By the time Wild Mountain Thyme is released in a few short weeks we will have spent nine months in some form of lockdown. What do you want? The Shawshank Redemption? Schindler's List? Be honest.

Emily In Paris has just been renewed for a second season. This is the year of hate-watching - and we love it. Putting the world to rights via mercilessly ripping someone's work to shreds gives us back a sense of control, importance and personal agency.

We are being challenged enough. Wild Mountain Thyme, and the opportunities for craic and reverse-psychology patriotism therein, is just our speed.