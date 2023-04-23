| 7.9°C Dublin

Too big to fail: So what now for the civil servant they call ‘Minister Robert Watt’?

Despite Robert Watt’s abrasive carry on in Leinster House, there’s no sign of anyone reining him in 

Watt pushed back aggressively last week
Dr Tony Holohan
In 1990, Watt campaigned for Mary Robinson, here seen with then taoiseach Charles Haughey

Watt pushed back aggressively last week

Watt pushed back aggressively last week

Dr Tony Holohan

Dr Tony Holohan

In 1990, Watt campaigned for Mary Robinson, here seen with then taoiseach Charles Haughey

In 1990, Watt campaigned for Mary Robinson, here seen with then taoiseach Charles Haughey

Watt pushed back aggressively last week

Hugh O'Connell

It is possible that had Robert Watt taken a different path in life, he might have found himself on the other side of Committee Room 3 in Leinster House last Wednesday as a political inquisitor.

Instead, the Department of Health secretary general cut an isolated figure as he robustly and aggressively countered the contention of TDs that he had been at fault for the spectacular collapse of a plan to move the former chief medical officer Tony Holohan to Trinity College last year.

