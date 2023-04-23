Too big to fail: So what now for the civil servant they call ‘Minister Robert Watt’?

It is possible that had Robert Watt taken a different path in life, he might have found himself on the other side of Committee Room 3 in Leinster House last Wednesday as a political inquisitor.

Instead, the Department of Health secretary general cut an isolated figure as he robustly and aggressively countered the contention of TDs that he had been at fault for the spectacular collapse of a plan to move the former chief medical officer Tony Holohan to Trinity College last year.

The story of Robert Watt’s involvement in politics, and specifically the Labour Party, is little known beyond the fact he was once a member.

Just out of school and before he entered the civil service, Watt joined Labour

Why would it be? He is supposed to be a senior but largely unknown civil servant, like the rest of them.

Instead, his performance at the Oireachtas Finance Committee underscored once again why he is the most controversial civil servant in the State — as well as its highest paid, at €300,000 a year.

Just out of school and before he entered the civil service, Watt joined Labour, and was actively involved in the old Dublin North Central constituency.

People remember his involvement in various election campaigns, particularly for his friend Derek McDowell who was a TD between 1992 and 2002.

He also campaigned for Mary Robinson in her 1990 presidential campaign, and canvassed alongside the likes of future TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin in the early 2000s.

Some recall his involvement in rooting out the local militant tendency — Trotsykists who would eventually split from Labour — in the late Eighties.

“The milis were f**king everywhere and we did shut down mili branches,” recalls one activist from that period.

He was annoyed about twice being overlooked for the Central Bank governor job

Watt was, in the words of another contemporary, “a respected member”. He served on the local branch office board and some believed, and indeed told him, he should run for election. But the truth was that Watt never had any burning desire to enter electoral politics.

He was at his core a Blairite — someone who believed Labour should serve in government but not be obsessed by nationalising the means of production or overly regulating business. In his view of the world, the State should play a bigger role but in a managed way — and Watt wanted to be part of managing it, in the engine room.

After graduating from UCD with a degree in economics, he joined the Department of Finance in the early 1990s and rose through the ranks.

By the end of that decade, part of his job was writing speeches for Charlie McCreevy, the then Fianna Fáil finance minister.

He is firm in the belief that the likes of him should not be a faceless mandarin

He left for the private sector in the early 2000s, which gave him the opportunity to canvass for Labour again.

But he returned to the department in the late 2000s, just as the economy was about to tank. Watt was part of efforts to put it back together again, eventually becoming secretary general of the newly-created Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

It was here he shed his anonymity, firm in the belief that the likes of him should not be a faceless mandarin.

He would occasionally pop up at the MacGill Summer School in Glenties, talking on the record to journalists about making it easier to sack civil servants.

In 2019, he opposed the national broadband plan and fell out with his minister Paschal Donohoe over it.

It was also widely known in political circles that he was annoyed about twice being overlooked for the Central Bank governor job.

Watt was moved to the Department of Health in early 2021, effectively on the insistence of Micheál Martin, who was then taoiseach and wanted to address what he later described as “vacuum” at official level in the department.

“We needed to do something at that stage in the Department of Health, it had to be done,” Martin is quoted as saying in Pandemonium: Power, Politics and Ireland’s Pandemic. The decision to pay him €81,000 more than the standard secretary general wage was the subject of a significant political backlash, but the Coalition has repeatedly defended its decision to sign off on the hike.

It is Watt — and not Health Minister Stephen Donnelly — who is widely seen as the real decision-maker in the Department of Health. This is a contention hotly disputed by Donnelly and his allies, the minister denying that he was “scared” of Watt.

But some in Miesian Plaza, where the department is located, have a nickname for the combative secretary general: ‘Minister Watt’.

His lofty status is evident from the continued defence of him by the Coalition last week, despite his brash and at times astonishingly aggressive performance at the Oireachtas committee on Wednesday — where he made clear he did not accept the findings of an independent review commissioned by Donnelly into the Holohan-Trinity debacle.

Watt, not Health Minister Donnelly, is seen as the real decision-maker in the department

This controversy erupted over a year ago, when news first emerged that Tony Holohan was to leave the department and move to Trinity as professor of public health strategy. Subsequently it emerged he would actually be seconded and the State would continue to pay his salary.

Quinn’s report detailed how Watt and Holohan had tried to devise the move and secure research funding of up to €2m a year to go alongside it.

The lack of awareness elsewhere in Government about all of this appears to be the primary reason why it all fell apart — and why Holohan ultimately quit the civil service.

Watt contended that both the former Department of the Taoiseach secretary general Martin Fraser and Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s chief of staff Deirdre Gillane were aware of the plan.

But both have disputed this, Gillane using particularly forceful language to do so, describing Watt’s assertions as “grossly inaccurate and unwarranted”.

This is a revealing insight into Watt’s awareness of how power works in the Irish political system

While repeatedly dumping on Quinn’s report at the committee last week Watt took a markedly different tack when it came to Fraser and Gillane’s evidence to the review, saying he accepted their bona fides.

“Whatever people said they were told, I accept what people said they knew or didn't,” he told TDs.

This is a revealing insight into Watt’s awareness of how power works in the Irish political system.

He knows his position affords him the ability to dismiss a report commissioned by a minister to whom he is ostensibly accountable, but in reality appears not to be.

But he also knows he cannot have a situation where he is at war with the most senior civil servant in the State (which Fraser was), and a powerful aide to the Tánaiste.

“Watt doesn't need to be concerned about us, he doesn't need to be worried about Stephen Donnelly,” says one committee member.

“But when Fraser and Gillane start contradicting him, his antennae go up and he says: ‘I could have been wrong about that.’ He knows the hierarchy and he abides by it.”

What now for Watt?

Despite his long-held belief that it should be easier to get rid of civil servants, there is virtually no chance he will be removed from his role.

There is no political appetite for this, not even on the opposition benches. For now anyway.

He could read the mood and decide to quit for the lucrative private sector — though those who speak to him get the sense he would be bored by such a switch.

The finance committee will meet on Wednesday to decide on whether to call in Quinn, Holohan and Donnelly. The minister is willing to attend. Quinn and Holohan’s intentions are less clear.

Committee chair John McGuinness said the Government has to decide if Watt’s behaviour is acceptable.

“I don't think it's acceptable to anybody,” the Fianna Fáil TD said.

“They have to take steps to make sure the likes of that doesn't happen again.

But while Watt is damaged by last week’s events, there’s little evidence of anyone prepared to rein him in.