Tony Blair: 'Deal is Brexit in name only - it's the worst of both worlds'
Independent.ie
I begin by praising the prime minister. She has striven hard from good intention, with a poor hand; a party divided, disputatious and dogmatic in equal degrees, which then gave her a circle impossible to square: a frictionless border in Ireland, exit of the UK from the European single market and customs union - and yet Northern Ireland in the same relationship to Europe as the rest of the UK.
I begin by praising the prime minister. She has striven hard from good intention, with a poor hand; a party divided, disputatious and dogmatic in equal degrees, which then gave her a circle impossible to square: a frictionless border in Ireland, exit of the UK from the European single market and customs union - and yet Northern Ireland in the same relationship to Europe as the rest of the UK.
This literally and technically cannot be done.
I sympathise. But nothing can disguise the nature of the deal she has chosen.
Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.