Opinion Comment

Friday 16 November 2018

Tony Blair: 'Deal is Brexit in name only - it's the worst of both worlds'

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Tony Blair

I begin by praising the prime minister. She has striven hard from good intention, with a poor hand; a party divided, disputatious and dogmatic in equal degrees, which then gave her a circle impossible to square: a frictionless border in Ireland, exit of the UK from the European single market and customs union - and yet Northern Ireland in the same relationship to Europe as the rest of the UK.

This literally and technically cannot be done.

I sympathise. But nothing can disguise the nature of the deal she has chosen.

Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Sign In

New to Independent.ie? Sign up

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Don't Miss