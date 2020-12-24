Tomorrow will not be ‘virtual’ but real, special like the voices of a choir in a great cathedral

For someone making Christmas addresses for decades, the Queen of England’s contribution to the lexicon of commonly used phrases has been minimal. But she introduced the term “annus horribilis” when once declaring “1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure”.

Should she repeat the phrase during this year’s Christmas speech, drinkers in wet pubs probably won’t exclaim: “She took the words out of my mouth.” But only because wet pubs aren’t open and we have other terms to describe 2020, mostly unprintable in any newspaper.

It has been a ghostly year of empty streets and All Irelands in deserted stadiums. Previously we knew great years and grim years; years of national success or economic collapse. Privately we also knew years marked by joy or bereavements we thought we’d never survive.

But we never knew a Christmas where the most sought gifts possess brand names like Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech. And during good or bad years, we never knew a Christmas where we couldn’t gather in the accustomed celebratory numbers.

When my sons were small, I woke on St Stephen’s Day feeling like I’d completed an Olympic pentathlon. On Christmas Eve my living room hosted numerous guests; my father in one armchair, our great neighbour Connie in the other, supervising my sons leaving brandy for Santa. Christmas morning started at dawn. It ended at 4am when we left a singing party in my sister’s house, packed with people singing the songs their parents once sang at this annual gathering, held for half a century.

This wasn’t everyone’s Christmas ritual. For most it is a communal celebration, but for others it’s a time of loneliness or even fear. Michael Hartnett recalled Christmas Eves when “in the pubs the men filled up with porter and in the homes the women filled up with apprehension”. Everyone’s Christmas is different but it is generally a time of intermingling and greetings exchanged in ways simply not safe or feasible this year.

Even when Christmases were manic, I always stole a moment of quietude to light a candle and remember absent friends. This year my reflection will be more poignant because two childhood neighbours – kindly people I deeply respected – recently died. Both were elderly; neither death surprising. But I always expected to attend their funerals, to not just say goodbye to them but to the street of my birth. Instead I watched their funerals on a church webcam.

I didn’t only lose elderly neighbours. A friend I’d played football with, John, a warm, generous spirit, died after weeks in intensive care. I’d have felt privileged to carry his coffin if asked, but his family couldn’t ask his friends and we couldn’t be there to console them.

So 2020 robbed me of moments I’ll never get back. This Christmas I’ll remember new absent friends and cherish their memory by celebrating Christmas not as usual, because nothing is usual, but as best I can.

It’s the first Christmas when my son cannot travel home but this won’t stop us celebrating our love. Our beloved neighbour Connie may not be able to sit by my fire, but that won’t stop us delivering wine and retreating to her gate to celebrate enduring friendship.

Enduring is the right word this Christmas because it has two meanings. This year we endured so much, with families waving to loved ones through nursing homes windows. But kinship is enduring and hopefully soon we’ll again do things once taken for granted.

Patrick Kavanagh wrote about Advent that “through a chink too wide there comes in no wonder”. Covid narrowed our lives so much that a simple embrace between friends will be imbued with wonder.

But for this Christmas all we can do is make do: with seeing fewer older relations but keeping them safe; with greeting people on Zoom who will hopefully be present next year; with being kind to each other but also kind to ourselves.

During Christmas 2010 an Arctic snap besieged Ireland, rendering streets unpassable. Snow froze so fast that stalactites of glistening ice formed beneath window-sills. I lost my wife to an aneurysm that year, a woman with no thought of death before death thought of her. Therefore that Christmas remains a blur. Good people proffering good advice but only one piece registered which was that, amid myriad responsibilities, I needed to be kind to myself to survive.

Christmas 2020 won’t be like any other. No matter how hard we try to make it like it was always was, we won’t succeed. So maybe we need to not put pressure on ourselves to make it perfect. Maybe we need to just celebrate how – despite dire predictions – we’re still standing. During this year’s winter solstice rays of hopeful light won’t just shine on Newgrange’s passage tomb, but also – if the vaccine roll-out continues – on a pandemic that turned lives upside-down.

The legendary Dublin street character, Thomas Dudley, aka “Bang Bang”, died just after Christmas 1980: the location of his unmarked grave known only to a dwindling handful. But in 2017 a plaque was erected at his grave, during celebrations of his legacy that included a play by me about him.

This play, starring Pat McGrath as Bang Bang, packed out a theatre the following Christmas, where laughing theatregoers regaled me with childhood memories of imaginary gunfights with Dublin’s gunslinger.

I’d love to again sit among audiences, but 2020 is the year when we learnt to adapt. This Christmas, Pat McGrath will again roam Dublin as Bang Bang, but from an empty Axis Theatre for an audience watching at home, with proceeds donated to an inner city homeless charity.

His performance won’t be a virtual one and people watching at home won’t be a virtual audience. It will be as real as this year’s Christchurch Advent services where choirs sang so beautifully that those of us listening from home felt transported inside that ancient cathedral. There will be nothing virtual about this Christmas. We’ll still make it real and special.

The reputed last words of a great American poet, who died of a heart attack after an arduous flight, were to someone who told him to “have a good day”.

Defiantly he replied, “I’ll have any Goddamn day I like.” Following this arduous year, I wish you all whatever Goddamn Christmas you like, but a Christmas where we take stock, are kind to each other and kind to ourselves.

Dermot Bolger’s latest book, Secrets Never Told, is just published by New Island Books. For special Christmas performances of Bang Bang see https://axisballymun.ticketsolve.com/shows