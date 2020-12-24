| 1.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tomorrow will not be ‘virtual’ but real, special like the voices of a choir in a great cathedral

Dermot Bolger

Spirit of the season: Mary Heaney gets a hug from activities co-ordinator Catherine Shallow at Marymount Care Centre in Lucan. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Expand

Close

Spirit of the season: Mary Heaney gets a hug from activities co-ordinator Catherine Shallow at Marymount Care Centre in Lucan. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Spirit of the season: Mary Heaney gets a hug from activities co-ordinator Catherine Shallow at Marymount Care Centre in Lucan. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Colin Keegan

Spirit of the season: Mary Heaney gets a hug from activities co-ordinator Catherine Shallow at Marymount Care Centre in Lucan. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

For someone making Christmas addresses for decades, the Queen of England’s contribution to the lexicon of commonly used phrases has been minimal. But she introduced the term “annus horribilis” when once declaring “1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure”.

Should she repeat the phrase during this year’s Christmas speech, drinkers in wet pubs probably won’t exclaim: “She took the words out of my mouth.” But only because wet pubs aren’t open and we have other terms to describe 2020, mostly unprintable in any newspaper.

It has been a ghostly year of empty streets and All Irelands in deserted stadiums. Previously we knew great years and grim years; years of national success or economic collapse. Privately we also knew years marked by joy or bereavements we thought we’d never survive.

Privacy