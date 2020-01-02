Tom Coogan: '115 years of the Irish Independent - stories that came alive because we have read them together'

It was a transaction based on trust and one that established a mutual dependence, for papers truly belong to their readers rather than their owners.

Yet the genesis of media empires tends to be traced back to fabulously rich press barons. William Martin Murphy fitted the bill, owning as he did trams, railways and Clerys department store.

The addition of a mass circulation newspaper could only add to his lustre.

To be fair, he believed an emerging nation needed an "independent" voice.

Today, as then, life still pulsates on every page - or screen, now that we are in a digital age.

Academics and historians have the luxury of dissecting and cataloguing the past. But history walks side by side with the working journalist.

Thus, our paper was there for all the pains and triumphs in the earliest days and more recent life of the nation.

Murphy's proprietorship was epoch-making. An incendiary editorial calling for the execution of 1916 Proclamation signatories also made it controversial.

His role in the Great Lock-Out brought a Dublin city of infested tenements to boiling point and left a bitter taste.

Through the War of Independence, newspapers were the targets of intimidation and violence from both the crown forces and the IRA.

The crown forces were especially heavy-handed in their attempts to silence public discourse.

But there was also republican violence against the press, the most famous incident being the IRA's attack on the Irish Independent in December 1919. The newly established Dáil was given strong coverage, but the paper steadfastly attacked the IRA as "the extreme wing of the popular movement" and referred to IRA activities as "dastardly crimes".

Such forthright reporting inevitably provoked retaliation. When, on December 19, 1919, a section of the Dublin IRA ambushed the cavalcade of the lord lieutenant, the paper attacked the "deplorable outrage".

IRA figures were enraged by the editorial. One of these was Dan Breen, who later served as a TD, who recalled: "This was the very paper which depended on the support of the people who had voted for the establishment of the Irish Republic."

IRA rage turned to action the next day when a group of volunteers led by Peadar Clancy entered the paper's offices. Clancy informed the first editor, Timothy Harrington, that his paper was to be suppressed for having "endeavoured to misrepresent the sympathies and opinions of the Irish people".

It was in the same columns, fresh off the press, that families split by the War of Independence and the Civil War followed unfolding events.

Today, as ever, it is attention that is scarce, not stories, so journalists must work like prospectors to find the genuine article.

Where traditionally people picked up a paper, today, as Laurie Anderson wrote, "technology is the campfire around which we tell our stories". But our ties with each other will prevail, whatever the platform or page.

We have been there for both the historical comings together and comings apart, from the bank guarantee to the bailout to the recovery.

One recalls a more monotone republic, times such as when Pope John Paul II arrived in Ireland in 1979. He had the whole world in his hands, as the Irish Independent reported.

He was welcomed on stage in Galway by Bishop Eamonn Casey and Fr Michael Cleary.

Within little more than a decade, readers would learn that two of the best-known clerics in the country had secretly fathered children.

Under the headline "My Father the Bishop", we reported how Annie Murphy had given birth to Bishop Casey's son in 1974, though the story broke only in 1992.

The country was changing and orthodoxies were being challenged.

The heart-breaking revelations in the Murphy Report and the abuse reports and cover-ups marked a painful awakening. A necessary rebalancing - but not a rejection - of Church and State occurred.

One also remembers Taoiseach Charlie Haughey telling the country it was living beyond its means in the straitened 1980s.

It would emerge, thanks to an exclusive report by Sam Smyth in this paper in 1996, that Haughey, who liked to be known as the Boss, had been given £1m by businessman Ben Dunne.

The story prompted enterprising pedlars to print T-shirts with the legend "Ben there, Dunne that, Bought the Taoiseach".

We have chronicled phenomenal social change: the 16-year legal battle right up to June 24, 1993, when homosexuality was finally decriminalised.

Two years later, on November 24, 1995, the divorce referendum was also narrowly passed.

Standing up to dark forces which would subvert the State and its laws has also been part of our remit.

There will always be those who do not want the story to be told.

In June 1996, the country was numbed by the murder of Veronica Guerin of the 'Sunday Independent'.

At her funeral in the chapel at Dublin Airport, her husband, Graham Turley, recalled how, a few months earlier, the crime reporter had been at a Mass where the hymn 'Be Not Afraid' was sung. She had been deeply moved by its sentiment.

When the hymn was sung at her requiem Mass, the congregation was shattered. But it was testament to Veronica's legacy that ultimately it would be the drug lords who would be afraid.

Her courage still inspires, as does that of campaigning 'Sunday World' journalist Martin O'Hagan, who was shot dead by gunmen in Co Armagh in 2001.

The changing course of history means nothing stays the same for long.

Almost half a century ago, the Murphy family were eclipsed by rising star Tony O'Reilly, who took over the Irish Independent group in 1973.

Over three decades he built and then lost a media empire stretching from Dublin's Talbot Street to the southern tip of the Cape of Good Hope and on to Queensland.

Incautious borrowing led to a mountain of debt, preparing the way for O'Reilly to be ousted. Billionaire Denis O'Brien stepped into the frame as majority shareholder, shelling out hundreds of millions for the privilege.

His tenure would see the debt sorted out, including a write-down by bailed-out banks. But his ownership would also end amid controversy - a number of statutory inquiries into boardroom allegations have yet to be completed.

Today, Mediahuis, an immensely experienced Belgian-Dutch publishing house, owns this title.

It too was quick to acknowledge the future of the Irish Independent is, and always will be, in the hands of you, our loyal readers.

Marking the 75th anniversary of this paper in 1980, the editorial writer noted: "No newspaper worker can ever forget that their success depends on the attention of the reader. If this is lost, the battle is lost."

And so it still is. To be with you in your individual battles amid the chaos of modern life is our privilege.

For the unread story is not a story, and only becomes alive when we read it together.

Tom Coogan is Comment Editor of the Irish Independent

Irish Independent