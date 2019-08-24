Tom Brady: 'Harris's reforms will face real test when politicians awake from summer slumber'

After its release on Thursday, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will set out on the trail on Monday to convince his members the time for talking is over and any problems that might arise will be dealt with as they arise. He begins his journey with a meeting of his chief superintendents at the Garda College in Templemore on Monday morning and will talk to the superintendents that afternoon.

By coincidence, his campaign to win support will begin the morning after the official retirement of Assistant Commissioner Fintan Fanning, who has been a thorn in the side of Mr Harris and his predecessor, Nóirín O'Sullivan over the past few years.

With a High Court victory against his suspension by Mr Harris in his back pocket, Mr Fanning was likely to have raised many interesting questions about the decisions to reduce the number of regions and divisions as well as the fate of those senior management members, who will be faced with the choice of accepting a severance deal that has already been rejected or moving into a back-office position.

Coincidence or not, the decision to start the campaign post-Fanning is already providing a lively source of gossip for the conspiracy theorists.

Launching the plan when politicians, at both national and local level, were on holiday, Mr Harris has won the first round of the publicity battle with many of the headlines concentrating on the provision of 1,800 extra gardaí for the front line, based on an increase on numbers that had already been promised and the doubtful release of many gardaí from their current desk jobs and back onto the streets.

But it is a battle that has many rounds left to be fought. Dáil deputies, senators and councillors will quickly realise there are a lot of issues arising from the reform with their current ready access to the local district superintendent set to be replaced by contact with an officer unknown to them and based, perhaps, 80km or 90km away.

Over the past decade, a good working relationship has been built up between Garda managers and members of the Joint Policing Committees (JPCs) where local issues such as crime, public order and community engagement can be sorted out. The decision to reduce the number of regions and divisions will result in some geographical "monsters".

Two of the proposed new divisions will be almost as big as Northern Ireland, providing a major logistical headache for a chief superintendent.

The eastern region, which is under the control of Mr Fanning until midnight tomorrow, is being extended to include all of the eastern seaboard counties, with the exception of Dublin, which has its own region and is being left untouched, and Louth, which is in the northern region.

The battle to determine how many of the plan's proposals will eventually be retained will be fought largely in rural areas where the close co-operation between the gardaí and local organisations has been a key factor in curbing the spate of crimes like burglaries, and removing the perception of crime being much higher than in reality and the fear that engenders.

One chief will be in charge of an area stretching from the northern tip of Donegal to the Leitrim/Longford border, while another will have responsibility for a division ranging from the Offaly/Tipperary border to Dublin.

There has been much comment in recent weeks about the lack of policing resources being made available in the Border counties in the run-up to Brexit. The location of the headquarters for the expanded northern region has not yet been revealed but it is suggested it will be in Galway, a long way from the Border.

Another new division will stretch from the top of Clare across to Carrick on Suir, on the Tipp/Waterford border.

Only the six divisions in Dublin, Cork city, Galway, Limerick and Kerry will remain untouched and the other 18 will be shoehorned into nine.

Most of the assistant commissioners are understood to have expressed discontent.

The plan intends to increase substantially the number of inspectors and sergeants but this will be done from within existing resources.

For the past two decades, we have heard the old refrain of moving gardaí from desk jobs and onto the streets. This has mainly been pushed by armchair generals, who work solely from figures without looking at the situation on the ground.

A large number of desk posts have rightly been filled by civilians. But successive commissioners have made it clear to the government that there is a large proportion of gardaí in administrative positions, who cannot be sent back into operational policing for health reasons, partly as a result of injuries sustained when they were on the streets.

Coming from a background in the reformed RUC/PSNI, Commissioner Harris knows a lot about police change.

But his naivety in regard to southern politics will become clear to him when the politicians rise from their summer slumber. His lack of knowledge about the recent past here has already been demonstrated by the decision to downgrade the status of road safety.

At least he has an excuse. Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan will have to put forward some other argument to explain the more bizarre changes, which might save more money on top of the 60pc reduction in the overtime budget, but may not provide a better policing service.

