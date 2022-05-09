Today’s ‘Victory Day’ parade in Moscow is a platform for Vladimir Putin to celebrate his twisted view of history

President Vladimir Putin is a man obsessed with Russia’s history and his own place in it.

Under his reign, Soviet Russia’s role in defeating Nazi Germany and liberating Europe has become mythologised and a central part of Russian identity – anyone who threatens Russia is now inevitably labelled a Nazi.

Across cities in Russia today, Victory Day celebrations will mark the historic surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945.

In practice, the public holiday has little to do with remembering the past and everything to do with projecting Russian military might.

In Moscow’s Red Square an elaborate military parade will be held in front of Putin and senior figures from the Russian army – likely a small number this year after an estimated eight Russian generals were killed by Ukrainian forces.

Crowds will gather early in central Moscow to catch a glimpse of the Russian troops who have been taking part in the “special operation” to “denazify” Ukraine, as well as the tanks and missiles that have proved so ineffective against Ukrainian forces.

Soviet Russia’s huge losses during World War II – an estimated 23 million died – means that most Russian families lost at least one relative in what they call “The Great Patriotic War”.

Many watching the Victory Day parade will hold old photographs of these relatives who served in the Soviet Army – a reminder of why Russia’s claims of fighting Nazis in Ukraine resonate with so many Russian people.

Ignored and censored on Victory Day are Stalin’s initial pact with Hitler, the Soviet Army’s brutal indifference to its soldiers – an estimated 13,500 soldiers were executed by their own side during the Battle of Stalingrad – and the mass rapes and atrocities perpetrated by Soviet soldiers across Europe.

While Putin has not succeeded in repeating Soviet military victories, he has certainly emulated Soviet indifference to military deaths and mass atrocities during the invasion of Ukraine.

A mobile crematorium was deployed by the Russian Army to reduce the number of body bags being returned to Russia.

Ukraine estimated Russian forces to have lost over 24,000 troops, more than 1,000 tanks and over 2,600 armoured vehicles since the war began in February.

After the military parade, Putin will deliver a speech from Red Square. He may choose Victory Day to make an announcement on Russia’s involvement in Ukraine.

Western sanctions imposed in the wake of the Ukrainian war have begun to hit the average Russian, as stores have emptied of imported goods and inflation has rocketed.

Putin may use his speech to explain why Russians should be paying the price to liberate Ukraine and warn them to prepare for a prolonged conflict.

In need of a victory for Victory Day, Putin may talk about the “liberation” of Mariupol, the port city in eastern Ukraine which now lies in ruins.

He may also set the stage for the annexation of Donetsk and Luhansk, where Russian forces are now concentrated after withdrawing from around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

It was this land grab in Eastern Ukraine that many in Russia expected in February, rather than a full-blown invasion of Ukraine.

As casualties mount and victories remain elusive, adverts looking for military recruits have been widely circulated across Russia.

It’s viewed as an unlikely move that would threaten his support base, but Putin may be edging closer to the mass conscription of Russian men of fighting age.

“Young men don’t seem to be concerned about this yet,” says Igor, a lawyer in Moscow who doesn’t want his real name used.

“This is mainly because they don’t think there will genuinely be an attack on Russia – no Russian could imagine anyone attacking Russia.”

This lack of imagination is perhaps a sign that Russians have forgotten all the lessons of World War II.